Islanders & NHL Playoff News: Avalanche waste MacKinnon hat trick; old UFAs of note

Two more games tonight as the second round continues with the Battle of Albert and the Hurricanes playing...somebody. Last night’s series isn’t over yet either.

But first, some Islanders-type things...

According to CapFriendly, the Islanders signed forward Ruslan Iskhakov to an ELC just ahead of the deadline to do so. The 5’-7” Iskhakov had 25 points in 29 games for Adler Mannheim (Steamroller) in Germany’s DEL this past season.

F Ruslan Iskhakov #Isles

2018 2nd round pick (43rd overall)

2 year ELC

$855,000 cap hit



2022-23: $750k base + $92.5k SB + $82.5k PB

2023-24: $775k base + $92.5k SB + $57.5k PB



$70k minors salary in both seasonshttps://t.co/T97eKSezT0 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 25, 2022

Just one series in play last night, which allowed the league to make Avalanche-Blues slightly less inhumanely late. If you’d written off the series, well you didn’t miss a great game but you missed some great drama:

The Avalanche blew a 3-0 lead as the Blues tied it late. Then Nathan MacKinnon completed a hat trick and would-be late game-winner with THIS (note the position of his blade on the actual shot...not easy):

NATHAN MACKINNON IS THAT DUDE. pic.twitter.com/roD8mEhB1T — SB Nation NHL (@SBNationNHL) May 26, 2022

Then after they cleared the hats off the ice, the Blues tied it in the final minute with the sixth attacker (after Gabriel Landeskog had one of those golden chances to finish things into the empty net before Justin Faulk cut him off). The Blues then forced a Game 6 with a “why not?” shot by Tyler Bozak from long range.

Another way of illustrating how the OT winner was not a, um, not a high-percentage shot:

Ryan O'Reilly was late celebrating. Pure emotion from the captain on the bench. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/oeaF1BSTG7 — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) May 26, 2022

