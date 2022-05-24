NHL and Global Hockey News: Panthers out, Blues down, Denmark tops Canada

And then there were seven. The NHL playoffs trim teams quickly, and the Florida Panthers are the first to fall in the second round. The President’s Trophy winners are out, falling for the second consecutive year to the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Kinda know the feeling.

Somewhat Islanders News

Islanders Mailbag with Kevin Kurtz: How do the players feel about the “new voice” firing/hiring? (Unknown, they’re away and silent.) Who is the core? What will Lane Lambert do with the inconsistent young forwards? [Athletic]

Old friend Miroslav Satan has found success as GM of Team Slovakia with Craig Ramsey as coach. [Athletic]

Flyers Mailbag: Should Barry Trotz top their coaching search list? [Athletic]

Elsewhere

Last night in the playoffs was disappointing, as both series got farther apart (or finished, in one instance) rather than tighter. Tonight the Oilers and Hurricanes have the chance to take 3-1 series lead. The part of me that wishes for long series hopes one of them does not succeed.