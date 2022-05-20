Islanders & NHL Playoff News: Road teams win Game 2

This post has the obligatory “Islanders” in the title, but there is essentially nothing new to share right this minute. Only one new bit at the moment, but it’s infuriatingly Canadian: Lane Lambert made an appearance on a hockey radio show/podcast. However, it was with Jeff Marek, who is the [expletive] worst, and who asked exactly one Islanders-related question throughout a fifteen-minute conversation. But at least he made sure to spend five minutes talking about the obscure topic of Lambert’s junior coach from forty years ago.
We may have a podcast episode coming out later today, but the Isles are not at all in the news at the moment. Really, not a whole lot of non-playoff news around the NHL.
Actually, that’s kind of nice.
Islanders News
- “Here at The Jeff Marek Show, we love to close out with some cool, local music. Here’s ‘Hockey Puck Smile,’ by Syrup and the Maple Taps.’” [Lane Lambert’s Interview]
Playoffs
- There was some wild playoff hockey again last night. The Florida Panthers have now lost both games at home just like last year when they had home ice against the Tampa Bay Lightning. With the way things ended in Game 2 this past evening, there is no way the Cats aren’t a little rattled, especially since they are up against the two-time defending champs.
- Out west, Jordan Binnington continued to stay hot at the right time, but the St. Louis Blues overall played much better in yesterday’s Game 2 than they did in Game 1, where they conceded over fifty shots. Last night, the Blues controlled the game basically from start to finish and tied their series with the Colorado Avalanche. Our boy Devon Toews did not have his best game, and Cale Makar was largely invisible. Nathan MacKinnon, through a mouth full of wheatgrass, said his team was “really bad.”
Elsewhere
- Andrew Brunette, Gerard Gallant, and Darryl Sutter were nominated for the Jack Adams Award. [NHL]
- The Nashville Predators will keep coach John Hynes around for two more years. Alright, sure. He has made the playoffs, yes, but the Preds have not done much once they get there. [NHL]
- Chloe Primerano became the first female ever to be drafted into the WHL when the Vancouver Giants made her their thirteenth-round pick. [NHL]
