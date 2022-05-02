Islanders & NHL News: So many playoff series to watch (but not ours)

The NHL playoffs are here! No, the New York Islanders aren’t in it, but it should still be wildly entertaining as 16 well-qualified first-round combatants go at it.

And they’re doing it old school, with four series starting tonight followed by the other four starting tomorrow. (Alas, it’s not ‘80s old school, when the West/Campbell Conference would play one night, the East/Wales Conference the other, for two weeks of non-stop delight.)

What series will you be following? Who are your rational and emotional picks for the Cup? Answer our poll questions or weigh in and comments. I’ll be following along intently, when not shuttling kids to damned softball, baseball, or dance class.

Poll Which 2022 1st-round playoff series will you follow most? The Glen Wesley: Bruins vs. Hurricanes

The Andreychuk: Lightning vs. Maple Leafs

The Jagr: Smurfs vs. Penguins

The Other Jagr: Panthers vs. Capitals

The Duchene: Avalanche vs. Predators

The Iginla: Flames vs. Stars

The Gretzky: Oilers vs. Kings

The Roloson: Wild vs. Blues vote view results 0% The Glen Wesley: Bruins vs. Hurricanes (0 votes)

63% The Andreychuk: Lightning vs. Maple Leafs (7 votes)

18% The Jagr: Smurfs vs. Penguins (2 votes)

9% The Other Jagr: Panthers vs. Capitals (1 vote)

0% The Duchene: Avalanche vs. Predators (0 votes)

0% The Iginla: Flames vs. Stars (0 votes)

9% The Gretzky: Oilers vs. Kings (1 vote)

0% The Roloson: Wild vs. Blues (0 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Islanders News

The Isles had breakup day, reflected on their season and professed continuing belief in each other and their vaguely defined core. [Islanders]

Five offseason priorities for the Islanders. [Athletic]

Anders Lee, who lived through some healthy scratches himself as a pup, discussed the tough love and development shown for Oliver Wahlstrom and Kieffer Bellows. [Newsday]

Kyle Palmieri, too, reflected on his own journey, while Wahlstrom said he appreciates Barry Trotz’s tough love: “I take the information in and I try to use it.” [Post]

More on those Mathew Barzal quotes from the other day: “The Island is home. This is where I want to be, this is where I want to win.” [Post]

Ilya Sorokin is poised to be the Islanders’ backbone going forward. [Newsday]

Season over, so injured players are finally allowed to speak: Cal Clutterbuck and Scott Mayfield are both on the mend. [Isles]

Barry Trotz on Zdeno Chara: “If he continues to play, which he can, we’ll be better for it. And if he decides he’s going to spend time with his family, he’s left the game in a great spot.” [Isles]

Meanwhile, Bridgeport finally returning to the playoffs (Game 1 is tonight in Providence) creates a chance to look at some Islanders prospects in high-pressure situations. [Newsday]

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s NHL scores were...wait, the regular season wasn’t over? It’s true, the Jets and Kraken played out the Covid-postponement string, and Winnipeg won.

I can confirm that Winnipeg has an extension in place for GM Kevin Cheveldayoff. Ken Wiebe was first to report. — Murat Ates (@WPGMurat) May 2, 2022