Islanders & NHL Playoff News: Battle of Alberta off to explosive start

The dust has blown over on the Islanders’ big announcement of Lane Lambert as the replacement for Barry Trotz, so NHL eyes turned back to the hectic start to round two of the playoffs.

But first, Isles-centric things:

Once every 202 episodes of the Islanders Anxiety podcast, Mike and Dan step out of their heads to take listener questions. In a director’s cut episode they discuss Lane Lambert, the playoffs, and then get to those questions. (Thanks to everyone who submitted!) [LHH]

Is Winnipeg, or Vegas the best fit for Barry Trotz? (We’re talking about the teams not the cities, I presume.) [TSN]

Elsewhere

In Game 1, the Smurfs carried play in the first two-thirds of the game but defended like clowns with a one-goal lead in the third to allow Sebastian Aho to tie it at 1-1 late. Then Ryan Lindgren deflected a shot into his own goal to give Ian Cole and Carolina the OT win.

Former Ranger Antti Raanta got the best of his old team in Game 1. [Brooks @ Post]

Game 1 of the Battle of Alberta was C.R.A.Z.Y. Franchise records were tied and broken — including the Flames scoring twice in the opening 51 seconds. The Flames chased Mike Smith but blew a four-goal lead as the Oilers tied it at 6-6 early in the third. Matthew Tkachuk capped a hat trick with an empty-netter for the 9-6 Calgary win. Yes, nine to six.

It was proper Battle of Alberta intensity early in the first:

Darnell Nurse and Evander Kane how did you think that Lucic hit on McDavid was bad?! Absolutely LOVE Lucic going at it with Evander Kane, all NHL fans would love to see him destroy Kane in a fight pic.twitter.com/dGpDkRmScJ — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) May 19, 2022

Also, after a tizzy with Matthew Tkachuk in which Tkachuk appeared to ask Kane if he needed money, Tkachuk came out of the box and scored to restore the Flames’ two-goal lead, while Kane stayed in the box to feel shame (does he ever feel shame?):

Matthew Tkachuk asking Evander Kane if he ‘needs some money.” pic.twitter.com/YzEmr6MLZk — Dean Blundell (@ItsDeanBlundell) May 19, 2022