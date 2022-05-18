Islanders Anxiety - Episode 202 - Once Every 202 Episodes

Mike and Dan examine the Islanders naming Lane Lambert head coach and some stories from the first round of the playoffs before answering listener questions.

Over almost two full hours, they look at the pros, cons and (mostly) unknowns of elevating the long time assistant coach to the big chair and what it might mean for the players who were looking for a “new voice,” according to GM Lou Lamoriello. After that, they look at the winners and losers of the first round including two very high profile teams that can’t seem to win four measly games when it counts and one that apparently also plays in a different reality altogether.

The second half is dedicated to many great questions sent in by listeners, covering everything from trades and free agents to tears of joy and hot dogs. Thanks to everyone who sent in questions. Maybe the next one will happen before another 202 episodes.

REFERENCES

Lane Lambert’s introductory presser. Sounds like Lou Lamoriello may regret that whole “new voice” thing.

Step into a whole different parallel universe where a team that lost a playoff series actually somehow won because they’re just so gosh darn swell.

Thanks again to everyone for the great questions!

