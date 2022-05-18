Islanders & NHL Playoff News: More on the “new voice”

We turn the page to a new chapter in the storied history of the New York Islanders, with Lane Lambert set to serve as Lou Lamoriello’s head coach.

Dom yesterday called it the ‘LLLL’ Era. May those be the only ‘Ls’ the organization takes in the Era, especially in the playoffs, where four ‘Ls’ in a series spells your end.

Islanders News

The Bridgeport Islanders’ season may have ended, but the playoffs were a valuable experience for them. [Islanders]

Lambert feels prepared for the job. He certainly has had a lot of preparation. [Islanders]

Mathew Barzal hopefully will be set free a little bit under Lambert’s system, writes Kevin Kurz. [The Athletic]

Kurz was also a guest on the American episode of The Athletic Hockey Show to discuss our “new voice.” He starts right at the 30:00 mark. It’s also on Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts if you don’t subscribe to The Athletic.

Andrew Gross dropped a new episode of Island Ice to discuss the Isles’ new coach. Joining him was Stephen Whyno, a D.C.-area AP reporter who covered Lambert with the Washington Capitals.

In 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman reported that the Winnipeg Jets have already interviewed Barry Trotz for their head coaching position—or should I say that Trotz interviewed Winnipeg. Sounds like he doesn’t want any time off. Friedman also debunks the notion that Barzal said he would not extend here if Trotz was still around.

Anyone else catch this guy last night? I know we have a lot of Floridian readers, whether or not you’re Long Island transplants. If you read here, shout yourself out!

Playoffs

Last night’s second-round-opening Games 1 saw the Lightning steal a win on the road against the Panthers, and the Avalanche beat the Blues in overtime despite a sterling performance from Jordan Binnington.

It had not occurred to me until I heard the familiar voice of Brendan Burke say their names in the same breath, but Avalanche-Blues is the battle of puck-moving left defensemen traded away by Lou.

The Lightning lost Erik Cernak to a shot block and he did not return. [Sportsnet]

Never too early to start thinking about Conn Smythe candidates. Even though he’s out, can we still give it to Jake Oettinger? [E$PN+]

Elsewhere