Islanders & NHL Playoff News: More on the “new voice”

We turn the page to a new chapter in the storied history of the New York Islanders, with Lane Lambert set to serve as Lou Lamoriello’s head coach.
Dom yesterday called it the ‘LLLL’ Era. May those be the only ‘Ls’ the organization takes in the Era, especially in the playoffs, where four ‘Ls’ in a series spells your end.
Islanders News
- The Bridgeport Islanders’ season may have ended, but the playoffs were a valuable experience for them. [Islanders]
- Lambert feels prepared for the job. He certainly has had a lot of preparation. [Islanders]
- Mathew Barzal hopefully will be set free a little bit under Lambert’s system, writes Kevin Kurz. [The Athletic]
- Kurz was also a guest on the American episode of The Athletic Hockey Show to discuss our “new voice.” He starts right at the 30:00 mark. It’s also on Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts if you don’t subscribe to The Athletic.
- Andrew Gross dropped a new episode of Island Ice to discuss the Isles’ new coach. Joining him was Stephen Whyno, a D.C.-area AP reporter who covered Lambert with the Washington Capitals.
- In 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman reported that the Winnipeg Jets have already interviewed Barry Trotz for their head coaching position—or should I say that Trotz interviewed Winnipeg. Sounds like he doesn’t want any time off. Friedman also debunks the notion that Barzal said he would not extend here if Trotz was still around.
- Anyone else catch this guy last night? I know we have a lot of Floridian readers, whether or not you’re Long Island transplants. If you read here, shout yourself out!
The #Isles made it to the playoffs! pic.twitter.com/YWizwqR3Ob— Rob Taub (@RTaub_) May 18, 2022
Playoffs
Last night’s second-round-opening Games 1 saw the Lightning steal a win on the road against the Panthers, and the Avalanche beat the Blues in overtime despite a sterling performance from Jordan Binnington.
- It had not occurred to me until I heard the familiar voice of Brendan Burke say their names in the same breath, but Avalanche-Blues is the battle of puck-moving left defensemen traded away by Lou.
- The Lightning lost Erik Cernak to a shot block and he did not return. [Sportsnet]
- Never too early to start thinking about Conn Smythe candidates. Even though he’s out, can we still give it to Jake Oettinger? [E$PN+]
Elsewhere
- The insiders have also connected Trotz to the Vegas Golden Knights after they ousted Pete DeBoer, but defense isn’t the Knights’ problem; they need to play with more tempo. [The Athletic]
- Speaking to the media as some of his teammates left the room for the final time, Sidney Crosby said that he wants to play at least three more seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. What a coincidence; that’s how long his contract has left! [NHL]
- Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron has not yet decided on his future, but he will either retire or return to the Boston Bruins. [NHL]
- John Klingberg said that he wants to remain with the Dallas Stars, but he will probably be too rich for their blood. [NHL]
- Uncertainty surrounds Kevin Fiala, who will probably command too much even as an RFA for the Minnesota Wild to retain him. [NHL]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs have decided not to change the coach or GM: Both Sheldon Keefe and Kyle Dubas will return next season. [NHL] Six years of harsh reality be damned. [Sportsnet]
- The Golden Knights certainly are in for an interesting offseason. [NHL Mailbag]
