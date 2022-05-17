Islanders News: Begun, the LLLL Era has

Well, as the NHL begins the second round of the playoffs tonight, the Islanders took headlines on the off day between rounds by naming Lane Lambert their new head coach. He’s not as fun of a quote as Barry Trotz was — at least as far as we can tell, though Lou Lamoriello puts a muzzle on all non-head coaches — but maybe he’ll be good!

Let’s get to it.

Islanders News

So yeah, we have a new guy, he was the trusted associate of the old guy. He also has nice hair. [LHH]

Seven facts about Lambert, including a sweet pic of him as a Nordique. [Isles]

Stories generated from the Lou Lamoriello-Lane Lambert presser:

Here’s the LLLL presser where you can hear all the quotes, but also a write-up sharing Lambert’s excitement. [Isles]

I mean, it’s not based just on those three games and two weeks where Lambert was in charge, but...it kind of is? [NHL | Athletic | Newsday]

Asked about Mathew Barzal, Lambert said he’s a “key piece to the puzzle.” [Newsday]

No surprise here, Lambert said Barry Trotz, who always advocated for him as a head coach candidate, was thrilled that he’s taking the job. [AM NY | Post]

Neil Best: The pressure remains on Lou. [Newsday]

Also:

Bridgeport’s season came to an end with a 4-0 loss in Game 4 in Charlotte. [Bridgeport Isles]

A look at some of the Sound Tigers’, er I mean Baby Islanders’, experience. [Bridgeport Isles]

Isles Masterton nominee Zdeno Chara has been announced as a finalist for the honor. [Isles | Newsday]

Watching Rivals Suffer

The Penguins have supposedly offered three-year extensions to Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin that were somehow insulting even though their core is aging and hasn’t won since 2017. Also, maybe with Fenway taking over they clean house anyway? [SI]

Also, Brian Boyle had surgery on his knee. [TSN]

Ermahgerd, what should the Leafs do?! Every move they make must be made with the intention of convincing Auston Matthews to stay. [Star]

Down Goes Brown debates with himself over whether the Leafs should just keep doing that hockey or maybe blow some things up for the sake of blowing things up. [Athletic]

Elsewhere