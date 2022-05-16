NHL Playoff News: Second round, intrastate/province battles set

There have been years where the first round of the NHL playoffs was a disappointing, sweep-filled dud, but 2022 was not one of those years.

A record-tying five Games 7 were played over the weekend and, rooting interests aside, they did not disappoint. After the Leafs hilariously set a new mark for winner-take-all futility and the Panthers advanced in overtime and we got our annual Brad Marchand in tears shot on Saturday, there were two more Games 7 last night, both ending in euphoric OT winners for the home crowd.

Sadly, the Smurfs at the Garden were one of those victors. They advanced past the Penguins — who had Sidney Crosby and Islanders Playoff Hero Tristan Jarry (may need to remove that title now that he’s lost to the Rangers) back. In happier news, in terms of interest in the next round, the Flames advanced past the Stars to set up a Battle of Alberta.

That result was completely unfair to Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made the second-most saves ever in a Game 7 (Kelly Hrudey, naturally, still holds the top spot) with 64. They were point blank, side-to-side, acrobatic saves, too. It was fun hearing color commentator Brian Boucher, who once had five regular season shutouts in a row, marvel at Oettinger’s performance all night.

Islanders Reading

Probably saw this already, but let it haunt you further: Connecting dots to wonder if Mike Babcock is in Lou Lamoriello’s sites. [Athletic]

Meanwhile in the AHL playoffs, Bridgeport and Charlotte meet in Game 4 tonight. They trail 2-1 in the best-of-five series. The series winner will meet Springfield.

Elsewhere