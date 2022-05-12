Islanders + NHL Playoff News: Trotz speculation vacuum, Bridgeport Game 2

Nothing new coming from Islanders Country yesterday, but continued WTF speculation, and great NHL playoff action: Multiple comebacks, and finally a night with no blowouts.
Islanders news-ish
- Trailing 1-0 in the series, Bridgeport hosts Charlotte for Game 2 tonight. [B-Isles]
- Dan Rosen Mailbag: “It’s impossible for anyone to say they know where the Islanders might turn for their next coach.” Also, discussing landing spots for Barry Trotz. [NHL]
- Looking for any scraps of clarity on the firing of Barry Trotz, you won’t find it here as Elliotte Friedman shares...well, it was a hard year for the organization, so, you know, stuff happens I guess. [32 Thoughts podcast — about 36 minutes in]
Elsewhere: Playoffs
- Former Islanders property Carter Verhaeghe set a Panthers postseason record with a five-point night as Florida stormed back from an 0-3 deficit to win Game 5.
- The Rangers rallied at home to extend their series. Of concern for the Penguins, Sidney Crosby left soon after an elbow to the head from Jacob Trouba. [TSN | clip on YouTube]
- Islanders Playoff Hero Tristan Jarry is now listed as day-to-day, as he joined the team for an optional morning skate. [TSN]
- The Oilers should be the better team but they’re not playing like it as they face elimination by the Kings. [Sportsnet]
- Trailing 2-0 in Game 5, Jason Spezza gave one of those Veteran Experience speeches that surely spurred the Leafs to a comeback victory. [TSN | Sportsnet]
- Justin Bourne talks about what he liked and didn’t like about the Leafs in Game 5 as they have a chance to advance in Game 6. [Sportsnet]
- Oilers bad boys: Darnell Nurse suspended for head-butting, Zack Kassian fined for crosschecking. [NHL]
- In praise of the consistency of Jacob Markstrom, who has taken the long road to Vezina finalist. [Sportsnet]
- A rather extensive and strange examination fo playoff beards. [ESPN]
Not Playoffs
- The Calder finalists were announced and 26-year-old Leafs winger Michael Bunting is among them but 20-year-old Lucas Raymond is not. [NHL]
- It’s been a long climb for the Panthers, who’ve improved their off-ice image and operations through a total franchise effort from staff to players. [Athletic]
- Jack Eichel played the final six weeks with a broken thumb, so I guess forgive him if you bet money on him or something. [NHL]
Per NHL stats:— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 12, 2022
Carter Verhaeghe became the second player in Stanley Cup Playoffs history to factor on all of his team’s tallies in a three-goal comeback win, joining Toe Blake, who did it in 1944 Cup clinching win for Montreal in Game 4 vs Chicago
