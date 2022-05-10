Islanders Anxiety - Episode 201 - Sufficiently Crazy Enough

Mike and Dan attempt to process the news of the Islanders firing Barry Trotz, the coach with the tightest connection to the Islanders fanbase.

They talk about how they felt when the news came out, what additional information came to light later, and what it might mean for the future of the franchise. They look at some possible silver linings and potential positives, while still being sad that Trotz won’t be on the Island to enjoy it.

They also throw in some rants about the reactions to the firing outside of Islanders circles, and how people who complained about Trotz’s tenure with the Islanders are now hoping he’ll come to coach another team that’s not the Islanders. Sure, guys.

Kevin Kurz on the firing along with some anonymous quotes that weren’t so surprised that it happened.

If you’re not a subscriber to The Athletic, you can hear Kurz talking to Jeff Marek (starting at the 50:20 mark) about how the firing made more sense the more he started asking around.

Needless to say, we’re still in shock, and it’s about more than just hockey.

