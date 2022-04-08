Islanders 2, Hurricanes 1: Carolina ties late, Palmieri takes it right back

After an uninspiring first period, the New York Islanders put the Carolina Hurricanes on their heels in the second period and got a goal that held up until the 60th minute. With 57 seconds left and a sixth attacker, the Hurricanes got a seeing-eye pass to tie it up and spoil Ilya Sorokin’s shutout bid.

It looked like another “juuust short” moment in a season full of them.

But on the ensuing shift, Brock Nelson, Kyle Palmieri and Zach Parise were not conceding anything. No playing for overtime, and no crying about their luck.

They pushed on the forecheck, cycled down low, leaned into defenders and conjured the winner with 14 seconds left. Palmieri took the last cycle handoff, held off Brady Skjei with one arm as he circled from behind the net, and returned his second hand to his stick just long enough to get the winning shot off.

On a tough trip, the Isles leave Raleigh with a regulation win against the division leaders.

[Game Sum | Event Sum | NHL Gamecenter | Natural Stat Trick | HockeyViz]

As noted, the first period wasn’t too impressive for the Islanders, who were facing an opponent on a traveling back-to-back. The Hurricanes always give the Isles trouble — through shot volume and chaos if not worse — but the Isles responded astutely in the second.

After getting outshot 12-7 in the first, the Isles conceded just one official shot on goal in the second. They applied a steady dose of pressure too (official shots: 8-1 in the second), and could’ve easily reached the second intermission up two or more.

Matty to Pager for the lead pic.twitter.com/rlQ7HQ3HTB — Isles on MSG+ (@IslesMSGN) April 9, 2022

Before J-G Pageau opened scoring on a tremendous forecheck and assist from Matt Martin at 8:24 of the middle frame (we heard your “Yes! Yes! Yes!” cheers, excellent job traveling/NC Isles fans), Zach Parise was all alone in a similar position but robbed by Frederik Andersen.

If the five-on-five play was good, the power play opportunities were forgettable, and it did feel like the Isles would regret not getting an insurance goal during a period they controlled. But the Isles also killed off a late power play — an Anders Lee penalty they disputed — to preserve the 1-0 lead going into the third.

Things were chess-like in the third, with almost no official shots through the first half. But the Hurricanes’ desperation increased and they started to test Sorokin again.

Still, the Isles had their chances to get an insurance goal. After Parise was whistled for tough-luck offensive zone trip, the Isles killed the penalty and he came flying out of the box to chase down a loose puck and almost convert a wraparound.

But with Andersen pulled late, a Sebastian Aho (theirs, not ours, who didn’t play) pass across the top of the crease went through eight legs to find Vincent Trochek, who had a wide open net to tie it.

Then came the Palmieri magic.

Incredible single effort from Kyle Palmieri pic.twitter.com/xHunOkepgb — Isles on MSG+ (@IslesMSGN) April 9, 2022

The Isles almost made a triple final-minute drama when Teuvo Teravainen was left alone in front for one last chance. It looked like it hit Sorokin’s shaft and might have been going wide anyway.

But they held on, and that led to much cathartic rejoicing at the final buzzer, making the flight to St. Louis much happier, I’m sure.

#Isles Barry Trotz very thankful some Canes players chirped the Isles' bench after Trocheck's equalizer. Isles enjoyed coming right back to win 2-1 — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 9, 2022