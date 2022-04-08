As the New York Islanders visit the Carolina Hurricanes, we have the outside opportunity, but not the foregone expectation, for another Sebastian Aho Squared event.

The prolific Hurricanes forward version scored twice in Carolina’s comeback win over the Sabres in Buffalo last night. The slightly less productive Islanders defenseman version is still with the squad but has not seen a game since logging 9:23 in the April 1 win over the Rangers, as Grant Hutton has been getting a trial.

Recently both Ahos scored in separate games, within a minute of one another, bending the sports ticker space-time and causing the extinction of the frog species Aholychnis sebastianas.

The Hurricanes are in first place in the Metro with 100 points, with a shot at first in the conference or even the league. Trailing behind them by two points are the [REDACTED]-bound other New York team, so it is with mixed emotions that we root for a Carolina loss tonight.

The Islanders are reportedly healthy, with Kyle Palmieri limping off last game and taking a maintenance day but expected to be available tonight.

Ilya Sorokin first goalie off for #Isles. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 8, 2022

At the busy and difficult end of a road trip that started in the metro area, the Isles lost in Dallas this week and will face the Blues tomorrow night in St. Louis. Plenty of points are there to be lost.