Islanders News: Resting in Raleigh; Frans on everything

The very busy, COVID-compressed Islanders schedule had a rare two-day break this week on their way between Dallas and Raleigh, where they’ll take on the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night.

That game will be the first of a back-to-back — followed by their final two-day gap of the season — before they finish with 11 games in the final 18 days of the season, including three more back-to-back sets.

If there was a general thought that the Isles looked tired during Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the Stars, we can expect to see more of that over the next three weeks.

Islanders News

No practice for the team yesterday, so great time to sink into a Frans Nielsen interview. He talks about watching the 2002 series with Toronto as a teenager, watching the 2007 series as a Black Ace and feeling the Coliseum, the emergence of the Backhand of Judgment (PxP guy: “Great prospect, no idea what this guy’s shootout move is”), the outdoor game (His dad afterward: “That wasn’t fun.”), twinning with Valtteri Filppula, and more. [Talkin’ Isles]

Trotz on the rare day off: “We’ll just have to get as fresh as we can.” [Newsday]

With Butch Goring still recovering from shoulder surgery and Brendan Burke doing some more TNT duties, the Isles booth will have some rotation, including Alan Fuehring and Joe Micheletti. [Newsday]

Samuel Bolduc showed such promise in last year’s training camp; missing both camps this year slowed him down but he’s made strides this season. [Athletic]

(Yester)day in Isles history: Gillies is born, Palmieri acquired, Anders Lee reaches 40 goals. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores included the Capitals beating the Lightning in regulation, which further dents the Isles’ Impossible April Dream.