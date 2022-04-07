 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Islanders News: Resting in Raleigh; Frans on everything

The Isles get a mini-break before their first of four more back-to-back sets.

By Dominik
/ new

"Hey, you, I know you, I know you."
“Hey, you, I know you, I know you.”
Photo by Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images

The very busy, COVID-compressed Islanders schedule had a rare two-day break this week on their way between Dallas and Raleigh, where they’ll take on the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night.

That game will be the first of a back-to-back — followed by their final two-day gap of the season — before they finish with 11 games in the final 18 days of the season, including three more back-to-back sets.

If there was a general thought that the Isles looked tired during Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the Stars, we can expect to see more of that over the next three weeks.

Islanders News

  • No practice for the team yesterday, so great time to sink into a Frans Nielsen interview. He talks about watching the 2002 series with Toronto as a teenager, watching the 2007 series as a Black Ace and feeling the Coliseum, the emergence of the Backhand of Judgment (PxP guy: “Great prospect, no idea what this guy’s shootout move is”), the outdoor game (His dad afterward: “That wasn’t fun.”), twinning with Valtteri Filppula, and more. [Talkin’ Isles]
  • Trotz on the rare day off: “We’ll just have to get as fresh as we can.” [Newsday]
  • With Butch Goring still recovering from shoulder surgery and Brendan Burke doing some more TNT duties, the Isles booth will have some rotation, including Alan Fuehring and Joe Micheletti. [Newsday]
  • Samuel Bolduc showed such promise in last year’s training camp; missing both camps this year slowed him down but he’s made strides this season. [Athletic]
  • (Yester)day in Isles history: Gillies is born, Palmieri acquired, Anders Lee reaches 40 goals. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores included the Capitals beating the Lightning in regulation, which further dents the Isles’ Impossible April Dream.

  • Notes from Donald Fehr’s first in-person meeting with agents in two years, including attempts to protect players from revenue loss by the Coyotes situation. [Sportsnet]
  • Be kind to Sabres fans, their franchise just missed the playoffs for a record 11th consecutive time. [NHL]
  • Sam Gagner, still in the league, reaches 500 points. [CP]
  • The best and worst at coming from behind or retaining a lead this season. [Sportsnet]
  • Speaking of, can an offense-happy team like the Leafs succeed in the playoffs? [Sportsnet]
  • And Jason Spezza on the Leafs’ collapse against the Panthers: ‘Have to learn from it.’ [TSN]

