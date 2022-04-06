Islanders News: Win streak ends in Dallas

Arguably tired, visibly outmatched, and needing at least one more goal with Semyon Varlamov holding the fort all night, the New York Islanders saw their win streak snapped at four in Dallas.

It hurts doubly because it was a regulation loss, so not even a point to show for their troubles and travels. Thought the current road “trip” is technically five games, the first two wins were in New York and Newark and did not pose nearly the same challenge as this Dallas-Raleigh-St. Louis swing.

The Stars are fighting for their wild card lives and played like it. The Hurricanes always give the Isles fits and are surging at the top of the Metro, though they lost in Buffalo in regulation last night. The Blues are in a Central second-seed death match and have a +48 goal differential, though they do reliably put forth a stinker every now and then.

So making something of the rest of this three-game stretch isn’t impossible, it’s just tough, and in a back-to-back situation. Getting something from last night would’ve helped keep the impossible dream going.

Islanders News

The highlights, near-misses, and smooth Noah Dobson breakouts. [LHH]

Barry Trotz? Still pissed that that challenge for goalie interference was not upheld. As Steve said in the above recap, hard to say what counts as interference these days. [Newsday]

Three Takeaways: The Isles had a bit of a late push, but it wasn’t enough. [Isles]

And that’s tough to swallow, since they’re in “every game is must win” mode. [Newsday]

Brock Nelson now has 19 goals since the All-Star Break, and Josh Bailey has moved into 8th place on the Isles’ all-time point list, with 545, one more than John Tonelli. [NYI Skinny]

Remember how Varlamov started the season on the injured list and had his share of stinkers?...Now he’s been really good this spring even in losses. [Isles]

Prospect Report: Make it a three-goal week for Ruslan Iskhakov and a franchise record 48th goal for William Dufour. [Isles]

Also Trotz: The Stars won all the battles and the races in the first. The Isles needed that late-game desperation for the whole 60 minutes:

️ Trotz Postgame Availability ️ pic.twitter.com/DZTbKwNGFH — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 6, 2022

Elsewhere

Tons of other NHL scores last night, including the Panthers beating the Leafs 7-6 in OT and the Smurfs rebounding to dump the Devils.