Islanders News: 4 in a row and 4 for Pageau, 1 for Schneider

The New York Islanders won their fourth consecutive game for the first time this season, a delayed success that would’ve sounded pretty preposterous — no matter what you thought of their chances — back in October. I mean, any team can win four in a row just by stumbling into some luck. But it took the Islanders 68 games to get there.

They did it off the strength of four points and a hat trick for J-G Pageau and a very very deferred Isles debut for Cory Schneider, who faced his old team in Newark. Now they go on the road for real, starting Tuesday night in Dallas against old friend Rick Bowness and the Stars.

Islanders News

Yesterday’s start and win was a long time coming, and a poignant feeling for Schneider and family:

— Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) April 3, 2022

Elsewhere

