Islanders Anxiety - Episode 197 - Close to Being Close

Mike and Dan recap the Islanders four wins (!) this week and let themselves enjoy a team continuing to make games meaningful into the season’s final month.
They look at some excellent individual performances in victories over the Rangers, Devils and Blue Jackets (twice) and how Islanders fans can use them to feel good about next season and beyond. They also discuss the close relationships the team has fostered, as evidenced by Cory Schneider’s first win in over two years being celebrated by teammates he’s primarily known off the ice for a short time. They also revel in another big win at Madison Square Garden and the joy of having a player that excels at taking it to the Rangers in The World’s Most Overrated Arena.
In the second half, they look ahead to a tough but short schedule, talk about the attendance and atmosphere at UBS Arena and hope that a new generation of Long Island-native NHLers will finally grow up as Islanders fans.
REFERENCES
- Happy Birthday, Stan!
Celebrating @StanFischler's birthday with #IslesNation tonight! pic.twitter.com/hZRty12SKt— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 1, 2022
