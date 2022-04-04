Islanders Anxiety - Episode 197 - Close to Being Close

Mike and Dan recap the Islanders four wins (!) this week and let themselves enjoy a team continuing to make games meaningful into the season’s final month.

They look at some excellent individual performances in victories over the Rangers, Devils and Blue Jackets (twice) and how Islanders fans can use them to feel good about next season and beyond. They also discuss the close relationships the team has fostered, as evidenced by Cory Schneider’s first win in over two years being celebrated by teammates he’s primarily known off the ice for a short time. They also revel in another big win at Madison Square Garden and the joy of having a player that excels at taking it to the Rangers in The World’s Most Overrated Arena.

In the second half, they look ahead to a tough but short schedule, talk about the attendance and atmosphere at UBS Arena and hope that a new generation of Long Island-native NHLers will finally grow up as Islanders fans.

REFERENCES

Happy Birthday, Stan!

PLUGS!

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety and all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show's profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: "Sports" by Josh Spacek.

You can subscribe to Islanders Anxiety in any podcast app. Use either the app’s search function or enter our RSS feed.

Hosting for SB Nation podcasts is provided by Megaphone.