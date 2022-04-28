 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Islanders vs. Capitals [Game #81]

The games must go on.

By Dominik
/ new
NHL: JAN 15 Capitals at Islanders
The thrill of the meaningless chase.
Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There is no ATO #55 and no surprise callups, but Ryan Pulock is the latest to miss out from illness as the New York Islanders host the Washington Capitals for the second half of a home-and-home.

Brock Nelson and Zdeno Chara return from illness. Former Capital Semyon Varlamov is expected to start in goal.

Meanwhile, a surprisingly positive sign for Otto Koivula, the Islanders’ forever fifth (or even sixth option at center, after his latest stint before being returned to Bridgeport?

Anyway, the game shall commence a half hour earlier than normal, around 7:00 or so. It’s two more at home before we put this strange season to bed.

Alex Ovechkin skated this morning but did not appear in regular lines, per the above reporting from Samantha Pell.

A Capitals win would pull them pass the Penguins, who play their final game of the season tomorrow night vs. Columbus.

Next Up In New York Islanders Podcasts

Loading comments...