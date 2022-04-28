Islanders vs. Capitals [Game #81]

There is no ATO #55 and no surprise callups, but Ryan Pulock is the latest to miss out from illness as the New York Islanders host the Washington Capitals for the second half of a home-and-home.

Brock Nelson and Zdeno Chara return from illness. Former Capital Semyon Varlamov is expected to start in goal.

#Isles tonight: Varlamov in net. Nelson and Chara back from illness. Pulock has the illness (non COVID) going around room and will not play. Salo stays in. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 28, 2022

Meanwhile, a surprisingly positive sign for Otto Koivula, the Islanders’ forever fifth (or even sixth option at center, after his latest stint before being returned to Bridgeport?

Barry Trotz says he likes Otto Koivula more and more each time he gets a chance to come up to the #Isles — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 28, 2022

Anyway, the game shall commence a half hour earlier than normal, around 7:00 or so. It’s two more at home before we put this strange season to bed.

Capitals lines at AM skate ahead of Isles, looks like no Alex Ovechkin (upper body) tonight:



Sheary-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Johansson-Backstrom-Wilson

Mantha-Eller-AJF

Larsson-Dowd-Hathaway



Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) April 28, 2022

Alex Ovechkin skated this morning but did not appear in regular lines, per the above reporting from Samantha Pell.

A Capitals win would pull them pass the Penguins, who play their final game of the season tomorrow night vs. Columbus.