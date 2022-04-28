Islanders Gameday News: One more with the Capitals

The Washington Capitals are still just one point behind the Penguins and have two games left while Pittsburgh has one. So a sweep of their two-game swing through New York would move them up no matter what the Penguins do in their final game.
The Islanders, who outplayed them in a win in D.C. on Tuesday, can do their best to further disrupt those plans tonight. Normally when you have NHL games at the end of April it means there are huge stakes, but alas, that’s not so in 2021-22, the strangest of seasons. Mercifully, tonight and tomorrow (vs. the Lightning) is their final back-to-back of the season because after that it’s all over.
Islanders News
- Sebastian Aho will be a (Group VI) unrestricted free agent and he’s never seemed to gain Trotz’s trust, so his future here is in doubt. [Newsday]
- We shared this yesterday but it’s worth sharing again: Duane Sutter covers a range of topics — even his prominent role in Hungarian hockey — on the latest Talkin’ Isles. [Isles]
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL scores include extra-time losses for the Stars and Knights, which means Dallas is in the playoffs and Vegas is not.
- J.T. Miller has had a great season and avoided getting traded, and he hopes his future continues to include the Canucks. [Sportsnet]
- An NHLPA poll incorrectly finds Sidney Crosby to be the most complete player, probably because these guys can’t spell Aleksander Barkov. [TSN | NHL]
- Once the Leafs couldn’t fit him, Zack Hyman chose the Oilers and that should make the Oilers feel special. [Sportsnet]
- The Leafs hope old warhorse Jake Muzzin is truly healthy for the playoffs. [TSN]
- The Predators will be without Juuse Saros for the final two regular season games. [TSN]
