Islanders Gameday News: One more with the Capitals

The Washington Capitals are still just one point behind the Penguins and have two games left while Pittsburgh has one. So a sweep of their two-game swing through New York would move them up no matter what the Penguins do in their final game.

The Islanders, who outplayed them in a win in D.C. on Tuesday, can do their best to further disrupt those plans tonight. Normally when you have NHL games at the end of April it means there are huge stakes, but alas, that’s not so in 2021-22, the strangest of seasons. Mercifully, tonight and tomorrow (vs. the Lightning) is their final back-to-back of the season because after that it’s all over.

Islanders News

Sebastian Aho will be a (Group VI) unrestricted free agent and he’s never seemed to gain Trotz’s trust, so his future here is in doubt. [Newsday]

We shared this yesterday but it’s worth sharing again: Duane Sutter covers a range of topics — even his prominent role in Hungarian hockey — on the latest Talkin’ Isles. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include extra-time losses for the Stars and Knights, which means Dallas is in the playoffs and Vegas is not.