Islanders News: For posterity

In an alternate universe, last night’s win meant something. Whether it was for seeding or even toward qualification, somewhere in the multiverse, the New York Islanders won 4-1 last night over the Washington Capitals, and it mattered.

In Universe Prime, though, the Islanders’ win last night doesn’t mean much tangibly—the season’s over—but it did make them feel good. And I like these guys. They can feel good for a night if it will help them (and all future generations of Islanders) be successful next year.

Islanders News

Recaps:

The Islanders hadn’t won in five games, so the win was good in that regard. [LHH]

J-G Pageau returned to the lineup after his stint in COVID-19 protocol. [Isles DTD] Zdeno Chara and Brock Nelson missed with non-COVID illness. Nelson was a literal last-minute scratch, so the Islanders dressed only 17 skaters. [Newsday]

That they were shorthanded made the win extra gutsy. [3 Takeaways]

Ryan Pulock, Noah Dobson, Casey Cizikas, and Anders Lee had the goals for New York. [Rapid Recap]

Always nice to play spoiler and prevent the Capitals, even sans Alex Ovechkin, from moving up. [NHL]

Kyle Palmieri scored first but had yet another goal disallowed, this time for goaltender interference. I don’t think Eric Hornick went back and did the actual math, but I believe him when he says it has happened at least half a dozen times this season. [NYI Skinny]

At least they’re sending off Alan Fuehring with a win.

Not recaps:

This will be the first time that Barry Trotz missed the playoffs since his final season in Nashville back in 2014. It’s a “really strange” feeling for him. [Newsday]

And he seemed to recognize that he didn’t have the best season, but it sounds like there are some off-ice issues weighing on his mind. The extended break will be good for all the worn-out Islanders, but perhaps no one more than Trotz. [The Athletic]

Far too often, the Vézina Trophy voters don’t look beyond wins, goals-against average, and save percentage. But there’s more to it. And it makes Ilya Sorokin look pretty good. [The Athletic]

It was a big week for William Dufour, who set records and signed an NHL contract. And there are a couple of guys playing in European leagues’ playoffs right now. [Prospect Report]

Next year is the golden anniversary, so the Islanders announced a limited edition 50th anniversary commemorative book. [Islanders]

The next guest on the Talkin’ Isles podcast: Duane “Dog” Sutter. [Islanders]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Vegas Golden Knights losing in a shootout to the Dallas Stars, putting them one point lost by them or gained by Dallas away from elimination.