Islanders vs. Hurricanes Gameday: The endless April [Game #79]

The New York Islanders cap their third back-to-back of this crazy Covid-rescheduled April (and 17th of the season) when the Carolina Hurricanes visit Elmont for a 1 p.m. Sunday start today. The Isles are suddenly on a four-game winless streak after cratering (before a brief third-period rebound) and losing yesterday afternoon in Buffalo.

The Hurricanes are also on the second half of a back-to-back, though with even easier travel after a late comeback and overtime win over the Devils in Newark yesterday. That, combined with the Rangers losing in Boston, positions the Hurricanes two points ahead of the Smurfy redpants with three games to go for each.

This news roundup post will double as our in-game chat thread.

Islanders News

Keys and preview notes for today’s game. [Isles]

At least the Baby Isles are playoff-bound. They clinched Friday night. [Bridgeport Isles]

The current and very competent ownership organized another alumni classic event that invited all former players (so cool to see Pierre Turgeon and Benoit Hogue lined up again), as well as some non pros who loved the experience. [Isles | Newsday]

This day in Isles history: A penalty shot that was kind of a big deal. [Isles] Here’s an old Talkin’ Isles with the guy who took the shot.

About yesterday: Blah, burn this one too. [LHH] Three takeaways: a second period to forget. [Isles] Sagging, tired and undermanned. [Newsday]

Noah Dobson needs just two points to become the youngest Isles defenseman since Denis Potvin to reach 49 in a season. [NYI Skinny]

The Fan March will end on the plaza outside the Main Entrance with music and more! pic.twitter.com/9PNi8npZNR — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 24, 2022

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s other scores included the Penguins being the latest to put up seven on the Red Wings, and the Panthers beating the Leafs in OT to extend their streak to 13. Also the Canucks lost, putting their unlikely playoff push on the eve of elimination.