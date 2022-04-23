Islanders Gameday News/Game Thread: An early day in Buffalo

The New York Islanders continue to wind down their season with their final few and meaningless games—today, they’re in Buffalo to take on the Sabres, who have actually been playing well in this second half, especially since native Western New Yorker, lifetime Sabres fan, and Jack Eichel return piece Alex Tuch joined the lineup.

It’s a 12:30 p.m. start for some reason, so this piece will also serve as today’s game thread. First Islander Goal picks go in this link.

Islanders News

Jenny’s recap of that awful Ranger game, if you dare. [LHH]

Keys to today’s game. [Islanders]

#Isles Barry Trotz says he’s planning for same lineup today at Buffalo as 6-3 loss to Rangers but with Ilya Sorokin in net. As of now, no additional absences because of COVID or stomach flu going around. But Trotz acknowledged that had been very minute to minute with the team. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 23, 2022

It’s a fair question, given how this season has played out, what with all the losing to playoff teams: What sort of team will the Islanders be to end this disappointing year? [Newsday]

The Islanders signed 2020 fifth-round pick William Dufour, who played well last season and exploded this season. He won’t be in Bridgeport just yet, though; his junior team is hosting the Memorial Cup. [LHH | Islanders]

But the B-Isles will be going to the playoffs! They clinched last night with a win in Springfield, in which Aatu Räty made his North American debut. [B-Isles]

#Isles Barry Trotz on high importance to organization of Bridgeport qualifying for AHL playoffs: “They get that experience at a different level but still the experience of intense playoff hockey.” — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 23, 2022

Mike Bossy’s career, which began when he slipped to 15th in the 1977 draft and Al Arbour told Bill Torrey that he could teach a scorer to check but not the other way around, could be a cautionary tale for the we-picked-defense-only Seattle Kraken, who will likely have a top-five pick this summer. [The Seattle Times]

The Puck Junk Podcast pays tribute to Bossy. [Puck Junk]

Stan Fischler nearly fell off his chair during the Easter Epic. He was saved, too! [Maven’s Memories]

This (Yester)Day in Isles History: The Islanders knock out the Rangers to win their 14th consecutive playoff series (1983), and Alan Quine won Game 5 in double-overtime after Thomas Greiss stopped Sasha Barkov on a penalty shot (2016).

Elsewhere

NHL scores from Thursday and Friday.