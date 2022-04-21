Islanders Gameday News: Rangers visit with a prize in sight

The New York Islanders wind down a lost part of the schedule against a string of [REDACTED]-bound opponents including their arch rivals tonight when the New York Rangers visit the still-new arena at Belmont.
The Smurfs, riding a three-game shutout streak, are currently tied with the Hurricanes for [REDACTED] place in the Metro Division, and the Hurricanes just lost their starting goalie. So clearly the Islanders should do Carolina a solid here and take both regulation points.
Leave First Islanders Goal picks here.
And look for a very special Weird Islanders episode this morning involving a starting lineup of selections (it’s pronounced “Churchmans”) from an old friend who will be covering tonight’s game.
Islanders News
- Preview/Keys to tonight’s game: the road team has won each meeting thus far. [Isles]
- What’s left for the Islanders? Put a little dent in their [REDACTED]-place pursuit. [Newsday]
- Ilya Sorokin has taken on a heavier load , and Barry Trotz is pleased with his response. [Post]
- Tonight is First Responders’ Night, and on Wednesday Jon Ledecky visited families of fallen police officers and firefighters to hand out Islanders gear. [Isles | Isles photos | Newsday | Newsday video]
- And here’s the special First Responders’ patch designed by an EMT. [Isles]
- If I’m understanding this right, Mike Bossy’s career is a good reminder to the Seattle Kraken that you should draft a Mike Bossy if given the opportunity. [Seattle Times]
- The Mets’ and Isles’ guide dogs hang out for a puppy play date. [Isles]
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL scores were all out West.
- The draft lottery will take place remotely on May 10...oh shoot, this involves the Isles this year! It used to be routine but now it feels worse. [NHL]
- Old Doug Weight buddy Andrew Ladd is thrilled and proud to reach 1,000 regular season NHL games. [Coyotes]
- Who should be considered the NHL’s top passers this season? [Sportsnet]
- With the full slate of revelations about late owner Eugene Melnyk, the Senators organization is at a crossroads. [Silver Seven]
- Well this is different: Turns out the Red Wings longtime Zamboni driver was fired because he was seen urinating into a drain off the ice, something he claims was an emergency move due to a prostate condition. [Free Press]
- Evander Kane’s grievance hearing over his termination by the Sharks reaches a second day. [TSN]
- Debating the NHL’s underrated players. [NHL]
Loading comments...