The New York Islanders wind down a lost part of the schedule against a string of [REDACTED]-bound opponents including their arch rivals tonight when the New York Rangers visit the still-new arena at Belmont.

The Smurfs, riding a three-game shutout streak, are currently tied with the Hurricanes for [REDACTED] place in the Metro Division, and the Hurricanes just lost their starting goalie. So clearly the Islanders should do Carolina a solid here and take both regulation points.

And look for a very special Weird Islanders episode this morning involving a starting lineup of selections (it’s pronounced “Churchmans”) from an old friend who will be covering tonight’s game.

Islanders News

Preview/Keys to tonight’s game: the road team has won each meeting thus far. [Isles]

What’s left for the Islanders? Put a little dent in their [REDACTED]-place pursuit. [Newsday]

Ilya Sorokin has taken on a heavier load , and Barry Trotz is pleased with his response. [Post]

Tonight is First Responders’ Night, and on Wednesday Jon Ledecky visited families of fallen police officers and firefighters to hand out Islanders gear. [Isles | Isles photos | Newsday | Newsday video]

And here’s the special First Responders’ patch designed by an EMT. [Isles]

Elsewhere

