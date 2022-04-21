Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Episode 9 - Staple’s Starting Six (with guest Arthur Staple)

One Weird Islander story wouldn’t be enough for Arthur Staple of The Athletic, who saw countless players come and go in his almost 15 years of covering the team.

Along with Dan and Mike, Staple takes us through an entire starting lineup of guys who spent less than 20 games in the blue-and-orange but who all took their own unique paths to and from Long Island. We cover surprise NCAA catch Kevin Czuczman, deadline acquisition Tyler Kennedy, high-draft-pick-turned-sell-high-trade-chip Griffin Reinhart and many, many more.

Although they weren’t Islanders for long, the players on Staple’s Starting Six experienced just about everything; from massive brawls and crazed playoff games, to dramatic trades and evenings with porn stars.

Thanks again to Art for coming on. You knew he couldn’t stay away.

WEIRD BONUS MATERIAL!

What makes a “Weird Islander?”

We’re always open to suggestions about other Weird Islanders to discuss. Remember the criteria. Candidates must fulfill one of the two of the following:

Played one (1) season or less for the Islanders or very short stints over multiple seasons.

Be a veteran NHLer who is not generally associated with his time on Islanders.

