Islanders News: Varlamov owns the Garden

There was disappointment that Ilya Sorokin was not yet cleared to play last night and resume the friendly Kings of New York rivalry with Igor Shesterkin, but thankfully Semyon Varlamov was around to remind observers that the Islanders have two pretty good Russian goalies.

Varlamov, starting his third consecutive game and on back-to-back nights for the first time this season, shut the door all night against the Rangers, giving the crosstown rivals a regulation loss in their fight for home-ice advantage in the [REDACTED].

The Isles next head to Newark, where they face the Devils Sunday afternoon.

Islanders News

Recaps of last night’s 3-0 win:

All Varly does is shut out the Rangers. [LHH]

Like, seriously, four consecutive shutouts at MSG for Varly. [Newsday]

Why so good at the Garden? “Rivalry. Plus, we don’t like them.” [Isles]

Mat Barzal scored off a feed from Oliver Wahlstrom (and a great move). Is their line with Zach Parise starting to come together? [Newsday]

That snapped a four-game streak for the Smurfs. [Post]

Barzal is showing some on- and off-ice maturity amid a trying season. [Athletic]

...and he’s reached 300 regular season NHL points for his young career. [NYI Skinny]

Gerard Gallant: “Looked like we were skating in quicksand all night.” [NHL]

(Yester)day in Isles history: Mike Bossy becomes the first rookie to score 50 in a season. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Last night’s other NHL scores include a bunch of mostly Western games, like the Ducks trouncing the Coyotes.