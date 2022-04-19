Islanders Gameday News: Prepare to cry

The Florida Panthers are on a 10-game win streak and the New York Islanders are now officially eliminated from playoff contention. Tonight they meet in Elmont, and it promises to be lovely. The Isles began this tortured season with a very humbling loss to the Panthers in Florida.

The two teams’ trajectories have not changed.

But! Tonight isn’t really focused on that. The Islanders are returning home for the first time since Mike Bossy’s death. Bring your tissues.

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here.

Islanders News

Game notes/preview for tonight: Which young winger will be scratched? [Isles]

Butch Goring will be back in the booth tonight, as the team remembers one of his dynasty linemates. [Newsday]

Expect an emotional night. [Newsday]

Officially now: Aatu Raty is on these shores and assigned to Bridgeport. Who wants to bet on the date of his first callup next season? [Isles]

Prospect Report: William Dufour is setting more team records and Eetu Liukas scored a series clincher to send his team to the Liiga finals. [Isles]

Mathew Barzal was fined for his little unsportsmanlike trickery against the Leafs. [NHL | Post]

More Bossy:

Fitting tribute in Times Square. [Isles]

And revisiting the Mike Bossy-Bryan Trottier friendship, including a great story of Bossy, well, lighting Trots’ hair on fire. [Isles]

In the 199th Islanders Anxiety, Mike and Dan discuss Bossy’s legacy and impact on the franchise. [LHH]

Flowers for Bossy.



We encourage #IslesNation to bring flowers tomorrow to place in front of Mike Bossy’s plaque on the Hall of Fame wall on the main concourse at @UBSArena. pic.twitter.com/sQjlWhXDGC — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 18, 2022

Elsewhere

