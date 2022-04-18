Islanders Anxiety - Episode 199 - Guard of Honor

Mike and Dan talk about Ilya Sorokin’s extraordinary week and pay tribute to the career and impact of Islanders legend Mike Bossy.

Although the team was finally eliminated from playoff contention with a loss in Toronto, the Islanders’ young goalie made a name for himself with three great performances including a 44-save shutout in Montreal that stole the spotlight from returning Habs hero Carey Price. They compare Sorokin to Islanders goalies of the past, and look at a few more positives fans can latch on to In a season categorized by a sick cosmic sense of humor.

The second half is dedicated to the passing of Mike Bossy, whose career and unbelievable legacy make him a true superhero of the sport and for this very weird and often overlooked franchise. Despite all of his incredible skill and uniqueness, Bossy was always as approachable as other dynasty greats, and his pull was so magnetic that he was able to create an enclave of Islanders fans in a far off place all by himself. The loss of Bossy is another gut punch in a season full of them.

Programming note: We’ll be taking a slightly longer break than usual, and will return with our 200th episode in two weeks, after the conclusion of the regular season.

