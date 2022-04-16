Islanders News: Isles win in Montreal while mourning Mike Bossy

The New York Islanders, playing on a day in which they learned of the death of one of their all-time greats and in his hometown, pulled out a 3-0 win over the Montréal Canadiens with Ilya Sorokin leading the way. He made 44 saves, outdueling Carey Price in the Habs netminder’s first game in nine months.
It was, as Jenny wrote, a nice bit of joy on a somber day in Islanders Nation.
Islanders News
Last night in Quebec:
- The 44 saves set a new career-high in saves for Sorokin. [NHL | Rapid Recap]
- And it was his seventh of the season, tying an Islanders single-season record. [3 Takeaways]
- Beating out Price, especially in his return, was no easy feat. [Newsday]
- Semyon Varlamov, who was expected to start, was a late scratch with a non-COVID illness. Ken Appleby was recalled from ECHL Worcester, as the Railers were in Trois-Rivières, and he was an easier recall than a Bridgeport option. [Isles DTD]
- It was Isles’ trainer Scott Boggs’ 2,000th NHL game, having been with the team since 2006.
#Isles equipment manager Scott Boggs is working his 2,000th game tonight.— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 15, 2022
It was going to be last night in Pittsburgh but COVID-19 rescheduling pushed the Isles' trip to Buffalo to next weekend, so Boggs' milestone game became tonight.
Congrats to Scott, an #Isles mainstay.
- Eric Hornick pays tribute to Bossy at the end of his NYI Skinny.
For Bossy. pic.twitter.com/exA3QGqsTW— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 16, 2022
RIP Mike Bossy:
- The Isles’ official announcement. [Islanders] They’ll wear a jersey patch for him right under Clark Gillies’; it debuted last night. [Islanders]
- A collection of social media posts, and an outpouring of love and support. [Islanders]
- Stan Fischler has many memories of Bossy. [Maven’s Memories]
- Pat Calabria, his long-time beat writer and later the team executive who brought Bossy back around the organization, penned a nice tribute in Newsday. He “skated to his own beat.”
- The great Bob McKenzie said he “was an artist.” [TSN]
- He was the dynasty’s “home run hitter.” [NHL]
- He was the “quiet hero.” [NY Times]
- His teammates recalled him as “born to score.” [NHL]
- The current Islanders paid tribute to the franchise legend. [Islanders]
- His historic chase to become just the second player to score 50-in-50 thrilled the first guy to do it, Maurice “Rocket” Richard. [NHL]
- Wayne Gretzky appreciated his game, as did Gary Bettman. [NHL]
- He was “gentlemanly” in a time where fighting and hitting were almost mandatory. [The Athletic]
- In many ways, he was ahead of his time. [NY Post]
- A video tribute by Michael Farber. [TSN]
- Eric Duhatschek recounts his greatness through the words of teammates and opponents. [The Athletic]
- He was the best of the best when it came to scoring goals. [Sportsnet]
- His death shook the city of Montréal, his hometown, too. [Newsday]
- Habs coach Martin St. Louis has fond memories of Bossy. [Montreal Gazette]
- And finally, the man himself on his career’s most memorable achievements. [Newsday]
Other Isles news:
- Oh yeah, they lost Thursday night in Pittsburgh, and the Pens clinched a playoff spot. [LHH | Islanders]
- Sorokin is putting together a season worthy of a Vézina nomination. He probably won’t win—it has been Igor Shesterkin’s to lose since like November—but he deserves a nomination. [The Fourth Period]
- A bobblehead of Mathew Barzal in the alternate jersey? Sure, why not. [FOCO]
- At the end of 16 Stats, Dom L. at The Athletic looked at the ten most- and least-improved players by GSVA, which favors scoring. To the extent it matters, Oliver Wahlstrom saw the second-biggest drop in the NHL from last season to this season. [The Athletic]
- Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano received a sentence of twelve years in prison for corruption and bribery charges; his wife received fifteen months. [Newsday]
