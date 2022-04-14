Islanders vs. Penguins: Part 2 [Game #73]

The Islanders and Penguins go back at it, for the surely entertaining Pittsburgh half of their back-to-back that began with a shootout on Long Island Tuesday.

Steve explained the math scenario in the morning thread, but basically the Islanders can postpone the Penguins’ clinching a playoff spot until another day if they can prevent the home team from taking two points tonight.

Some lineup notes: Ilya Sorokin will start again, fresh off his career-high 43 saves in the bonus-time victory on Tuesday. Also, Barry Trotz finally gets to pull Oliver Wahlstrom for Kieffer Bellows, as he was wanting to do previously before Kieffer Bellows was implied to be ill.

The Penguins will make a switch in net, with Islanders playoff hero Tristan Jarry getting the start.

Game time is 7 p.m. EDT (or thereabouts) in Pittsburgh, regular TV coverage. Enjoy!