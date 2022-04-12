 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Islanders vs. Penguins: Part 1 [Game #72]

They will play games.

By Dominik
/ new
NHL: NOV 26 Penguins at Islanders
Back from suspension.
Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins begin a home-and-home that may not matter much to either team, really, though the Penguins are perhaps trying to hold off the Capitals from jumping into a different road playoff seed.

Evgeni Malkin misses both games as part of his four-game suspension. Casey Cizikas is back after a one-game suspension, the first extra discipline of his career.

Ilya Sorokin will be in net opposite Casey DeSmith. Might not be any other changes for the Isles:

Next Up In New York Islanders Podcasts

Loading comments...