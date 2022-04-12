Islanders vs. Penguins: Part 1 [Game #72]

The New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins begin a home-and-home that may not matter much to either team, really, though the Penguins are perhaps trying to hold off the Capitals from jumping into a different road playoff seed.

Evgeni Malkin misses both games as part of his four-game suspension. Casey Cizikas is back after a one-game suspension, the first extra discipline of his career.

Ilya Sorokin will be in net opposite Casey DeSmith. Might not be any other changes for the Isles:

Barry Trotz said he was going to make one lineup change tonight but the player he was going to put in came up sick this morning.



I’m assuming that was going to be Kieffer Bellows for Oliver Wahlstrom. Trotz Wahlstrom did not have a good game in St. Louis. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 12, 2022