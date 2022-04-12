Islanders vs. Penguins: Part 1 [Game #72]

The New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins begin a home-and-home that may not matter much to either team, really, though the Penguins are perhaps trying to hold off the Capitals from jumping into a different road playoff seed.
Evgeni Malkin misses both games as part of his four-game suspension. Casey Cizikas is back after a one-game suspension, the first extra discipline of his career.
Ilya Sorokin will be in net opposite Casey DeSmith. Might not be any other changes for the Isles:
Barry Trotz said he was going to make one lineup change tonight but the player he was going to put in came up sick this morning.— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 12, 2022
I’m assuming that was going to be Kieffer Bellows for Oliver Wahlstrom. Trotz Wahlstrom did not have a good game in St. Louis.
In New York covering the @NYIslanders vs @penguins tonight as an analyst 730pm ET on @MSGNetworks— Meaghan Mikkelson (@Mikkelson12) April 12, 2022
Fun fact: My dad was an original Isle 1972-1973. Not sure who is more excited that I’m part of this broadcast tonight… me or my dad pic.twitter.com/Jer4jHUYRK
Loading comments...