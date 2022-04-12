Islanders Gameday News: Malkin suspended, to miss both games

The New York Islanders are all but done for the season, but they’ll play out the string against a bunch of playoff foes from years past, and they’d be all too happy to damage them on their way to the postseason. All but two of their final 11 games are against teams headed to the playoffs.

That starts with this week’s home-and-home with the Penguins, beginning tonight at home, which means a 7:30 start.

When the FIG Pick post is ready, it’ll be in the Fanposts.

Islanders News

The Islanders returned to practice yesterday. Here’s Barry Trotz afterward, at first answering a question about Palmieri-Pageau that’s the basis for the Athletic piece (link down below) on that topic, then on to Anders Lee really growing into the captaincy:

Trotz Practice Availability pic.twitter.com/ow7GhqlfUj — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 11, 2022

Preview/game notes for tonight. [Isles]

The Penguins will be without Evgeni Malkin, who, um, has had restraint issues in the past, got himself a four-game suspension for a two-handed slash and a cross-check to the mouth. [NHL]

The Isles are out of contention, but they can still mess with contenders down the stretch. Theoretically. [Newsday]

Grant Hutton has reached 13 NHL games and counting, and with his first NHL goal he may be getting a little more comfortable. [Newsday]

Can the Islanders count on recent chemistry between J-G Pageau and Kyle Palmieri continuing, to the point that it influences their offseason plans? [Athletic]

Longtime Flyer and Bruin Dave Poulin reflects on how Mike Bossy played the game: Elusive, with great anticipation and finishing. [Star]

In their latest Islanders Anxiety podcast, Mike and Dan discuss dealing with “zombie” games for the first time in a few seasons, and whether Mathew Barzal and Oliver Wahlstrom can work as a duo. [LHH]

Prospect Report: William Dufour is a franchise record holder and now a 100-point man. [Isles]

(Yester)day in Isles history: J-P Parise sends the rangers home. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Last night featured just one NHL game, but the Jets’ win over the Canadiens gets them a little closer to the wild card spots.