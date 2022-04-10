Islanders Anxiety - Episode 198 - The Bad Times Are Back

Mike and Dan look at one satisfying win and two hugely disappointing losses for the Islanders, who have a zombie three weeks ahead of them for the first time in three seasons.

The talk about losses to the Stars and Blues that had the hallmarks of the cursed early season Islanders and a win against the Hurricanes that not only served some karmic justice in the moment but also screwed two other teams (however temporarily) in the process. Later, they discuss how to deal with an end-of-season slog when your team isn’t going to the playoffs, a once-familiar feeling they had been able to avoid for a while.

Along the way they compare broadcast homers, offer solutions to help Mat Barzal find his best self and do their best to avoid some already beaten-to-death NHL storylines.

REFERENCES

At least this part was fun.

That’s what you get, Hurricanes:

Barry Trotz: “It didn’t hurt that they had a couple guys chirping. When teams do that to us, it sort of sucks us right into the fight, which is really good. So I want to thank a couple of their guys." — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) April 9, 2022

PLUGS!

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety and all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show's profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: "Sports" by Josh Spacek.

You can subscribe to Islanders Anxiety in any podcast app. Use either the app’s search function or enter our RSS feed.

Hosting for SB Nation podcasts is provided by Megaphone.