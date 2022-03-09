Islanders News: Day off as Chara nears return

Today is a full day off for the New York Islanders, so you won’t get any practice updates from the coaches or the team. We’re just winging it here, folks.

They have the day off today because they have two home games back-to-back tomorrow and Friday. First up, the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have been red hot. Then it’s the Winnipeg Jets, who have not been so hot.

Islanders News

The Isles could put Semyon Varlamov on the trading block. [Newsday]

Elliotte Friedman seems to think that he’s already there, given how tight-lipped teams have been with him regarding the Islanders. [32 Thoughts]

Barry Trotz has eased slowly Oliver Wahlstrom into the lineup this season. He says that Wahlly has to “earn” his confidence. [The Athletic]

Trotz described the season as “mentally crushing.” That sounds about right.

Zdeno Chara practiced yesterday, but Mathew Barzal remains out. [Isles DTD]

Keep up with the kids. [Prospect Report]

It’s silly season, which means it’s time to read way too much into a scout deciding to get out of the house and go to a hockey game; hey, I spy two contenders that might need help in goal for one reason or another:

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include some wacky ones: The Coyotes hung nine on the Red Wings; the Devils fell behind 3-0 to Colorado and then reeled off five straight goals to win; and Patrick Kane recorded six points as the Blackhawks dropped eight on the Ducks.