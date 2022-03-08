Islanders News: Turnovers and tomfoolery

Last night played out in somewhat surprising ways but with completely unsurprising results. At least Anders Lee notched a couple of nice goals in his return, and we got to see Devon Toews do what he does best, for old time’s sake.

Islanders News

About last night:

Well, that escalated quickly. [LHH]

Three Takeaways: Wasted a big night for Varlamov before the dam broke. [Isles]

The Avs were impressed by Varly and were hoping it was just a matter of time. [NHL]

49 shots on Varlamov, who deserved better. [Newsday]

Familiar turnover problems bite the Isles. [Post]

Thus Spaketh Trotz: “Without our goaltender, it could’ve been ugly. It was ugly for a while. Varly was the best player for both teams.”

Trotz Postgame Availability pic.twitter.com/aG6xEDEGAL — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 8, 2022

Will Varlamov be on the move at the deadline? [Newsday]

On what responsibility (and when) Oliver Wahlstrom should be granted, including interesting observations from his former coach (and longtime NHLer) Dave Poulin. [Athletic]

On the reunion of Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock. [Post]

Bridgeport’s arena, which is currently named after some financial institution, will now be named after some other financial institution. [LHH | Isles]

Mat Barzal’s absence, a Catch-22? [Post]

Elsewhere

Last night’s other scores include a Battle of Alberta (the Flames won, Toffoli scored twice) and the Kings dumping the Bruins, among other finals.