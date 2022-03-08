 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Islanders News: Turnovers and tomfoolery

The Islanders finally scored in front of Varlamov, but not until the Avalanche had already put the game out of reach

Another one of those deals, isn’t it.
Last night played out in somewhat surprising ways but with completely unsurprising results. At least Anders Lee notched a couple of nice goals in his return, and we got to see Devon Toews do what he does best, for old time’s sake.

Islanders News

About last night:

  • Well, that escalated quickly. [LHH]
  • Three Takeaways: Wasted a big night for Varlamov before the dam broke. [Isles]
  • The Avs were impressed by Varly and were hoping it was just a matter of time. [NHL]
  • 49 shots on Varlamov, who deserved better. [Newsday]
  • Familiar turnover problems bite the Isles. [Post]

Thus Spaketh Trotz: “Without our goaltender, it could’ve been ugly. It was ugly for a while. Varly was the best player for both teams.”

  • Will Varlamov be on the move at the deadline? [Newsday]
  • On what responsibility (and when) Oliver Wahlstrom should be granted, including interesting observations from his former coach (and longtime NHLer) Dave Poulin. [Athletic]
  • On the reunion of Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock. [Post]
  • Bridgeport’s arena, which is currently named after some financial institution, will now be named after some other financial institution. [LHH | Isles]
  • Mat Barzal’s absence, a Catch-22? [Post]

Elsewhere

Last night’s other scores include a Battle of Alberta (the Flames won, Toffoli scored twice) and the Kings dumping the Bruins, among other finals.

  • Tom Fitzgerald remembers getting “the talk” from GMs, so he’s practiced at giving it to deadline-facing players like Kyle Palmieri, Andy Greene, and this year, P.K. Subban. [Athletic]
  • Don’t act like you haven’t thought about it: Are the Avalanche and Panthers loading up for a rematch of 1996 and the Uwe Krupp Cup winner? [Sportsnet]
  • With the Putin-led Russian Federation committing unsolicited atrocities against a neighbor it calls a “brother” on a daily basis, the NHL has all but severed ties with the KHL. [Daily Faceoff | AP]
  • The Alberta teams are preparing for a visit from the Capitals and Putin-aligned Alex Ovechkin, which means they may need to rein in fan demonstrations. [Sportsnet]
  • An international studies expert discusses the risks of Russian players speaking out against Putin, or being affected by international sanctions. [TSN]
  • The Panthers are pleased with their goaltending and think it will do just fine. [NHL]
  • The Red Wings celebrated Danny DeKeyser’s birthday by putting him on waivers. [WIIM]
  • Unfortunately I work (partly) in marketing, and thus I must both understand and apologize for this lengthy presentation on “rebranding” the Stanley Cup’s (non-physical) “visual identity” and team-based “word marks” in order to “protect the brand” and what-not. [NHL media]

