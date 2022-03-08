Islanders News: Turnovers and tomfoolery

Last night played out in somewhat surprising ways but with completely unsurprising results. At least Anders Lee notched a couple of nice goals in his return, and we got to see Devon Toews do what he does best, for old time’s sake.
Islanders News
About last night:
- Well, that escalated quickly. [LHH]
- Three Takeaways: Wasted a big night for Varlamov before the dam broke. [Isles]
- The Avs were impressed by Varly and were hoping it was just a matter of time. [NHL]
- 49 shots on Varlamov, who deserved better. [Newsday]
- Familiar turnover problems bite the Isles. [Post]
Thus Spaketh Trotz: “Without our goaltender, it could’ve been ugly. It was ugly for a while. Varly was the best player for both teams.”
Trotz Postgame Availability pic.twitter.com/aG6xEDEGAL— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 8, 2022
- Will Varlamov be on the move at the deadline? [Newsday]
- On what responsibility (and when) Oliver Wahlstrom should be granted, including interesting observations from his former coach (and longtime NHLer) Dave Poulin. [Athletic]
- On the reunion of Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock. [Post]
- Bridgeport’s arena, which is currently named after some financial institution, will now be named after some other financial institution. [LHH | Isles]
- Mat Barzal’s absence, a Catch-22? [Post]
Elsewhere
Last night’s other scores include a Battle of Alberta (the Flames won, Toffoli scored twice) and the Kings dumping the Bruins, among other finals.
- Tom Fitzgerald remembers getting “the talk” from GMs, so he’s practiced at giving it to deadline-facing players like Kyle Palmieri, Andy Greene, and this year, P.K. Subban. [Athletic]
- Don’t act like you haven’t thought about it: Are the Avalanche and Panthers loading up for a rematch of 1996 and the Uwe Krupp Cup winner? [Sportsnet]
- With the Putin-led Russian Federation committing unsolicited atrocities against a neighbor it calls a “brother” on a daily basis, the NHL has all but severed ties with the KHL. [Daily Faceoff | AP]
- The Alberta teams are preparing for a visit from the Capitals and Putin-aligned Alex Ovechkin, which means they may need to rein in fan demonstrations. [Sportsnet]
- An international studies expert discusses the risks of Russian players speaking out against Putin, or being affected by international sanctions. [TSN]
- The Panthers are pleased with their goaltending and think it will do just fine. [NHL]
- The Red Wings celebrated Danny DeKeyser’s birthday by putting him on waivers. [WIIM]
- Unfortunately I work (partly) in marketing, and thus I must both understand and apologize for this lengthy presentation on “rebranding” the Stanley Cup’s (non-physical) “visual identity” and team-based “word marks” in order to “protect the brand” and what-not. [NHL media]
Loading comments...