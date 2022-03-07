Bridgeport arena gets new corporate sponsor and name

The Bridgeport Islanders and Harbor Yard Sports and Entertainment announced Monday that they have signed a 10-year naming agreement with Total Mortgage. The home of the Bridgeport Islanders will be called “Total Mortgage Arena.”

“We’re excited to welcome Total Mortgage as our new naming rights partner in Bridgeport,” said Jon Ledecky, New York Islanders co-owner said in the press release. “Total Mortgage is both a leader in the mortgage industry and a dedicated community partner, and we cannot wait to start working with their team and continue providing our fans with the premiere entertainment and experience they deserve.”

The arena was looking for a new corporate sponsor since Webster Bank declined to purchase the naming rights after their decade-long deal expired in January.

The naming rights deal comes months after the team signed a ten-year deal to remain in Bridgeport. As part of that deal, the city of Bridgeport will spend up to $30 million to upgrade the 20+year-old arena.

The transition to Total Mortgage Arena will begin immediately with all signing in place for the NCAA Women’s Basketball East Regional rounds.