Islanders Gameday News: Re-claiming Czarnik; Avalanche warning

Another busy week looms for the New York Islanders as they host the Colorado Avalanche at Belmont tonight. The two teams played a “spirited” affair last week in Denver, where the Isles were a tough out but ultimately gave up a third-period lead for a regulation loss.

The Avalanche are coming off a home loss to the Flames.

Islanders News

Game notes/preview: Rematch with the Avalanche. [Isles]

The waiver wire taketh and the waiver wire giveth away: The Isles re-claimed Austin Czarnik. Seattle had claimed him amid injury troubles, but their injured forwards returned so Czarnik is ours now. (Well, and Bridgeport’s.) [Isles | TSN]

Bridgeport, where Czarnik will report, lost to Hartford to fall to 21-24-5-4 on the season. [BP-Isles]

Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech, so key to the past two years’ semifinal runs, enjoyed being reunited at last. [Newsday]

Looking at the week that was, the (minor?) blueline moves, and what’s ahead for an aging core for a team that should be sellers? [LHH]

In their latest Islanders Anxiety podcast, Dan and Mike digest the last up-and-down week, roll their eyes at hockey media, [LHH]

Best: Obviously, the Isles need to be sellers at the deadline. [Newsday]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include an assortment of games that don’t matter to us, but the Hurricanes won (again) over the Kraken and the Blues went 0-for-the metro area by losing in OT to the Devils. Also Jack Eichel’s first Vegas goal was a winner with six seconds left.

Tyler Johnson is thankful for Eichel’s help since he, too, got disk replacement surgery. [NHL]

The Golden Knights have signed Ben Hutton to a two-year extension. [TSN]

New coach Jay Woodcroft wants the Oilers to focus on the details rather than the big picture and playoff-chase angst. [NHL]

{snickers} Is Ken Holland’s legendary patience becoming a problem? [Edmonton Journal]

Buckle up, we’re at the point where it’s news that the Leafs coaches are happy with how their goaltenders competed in practice. Yep, Taranna. [Sportsnet]

The NCAA women’s bracket is out and it is...pretty fair, actually? [SBN College Hockey]

Andrei Vasilevskiy is kind of good (and arguably the biggest reason the Islanders don’t have a fifth Cup), Exhibit A and B:

Andrei Vasilevskiy.



That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/ES0XCPvs92 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 7, 2022