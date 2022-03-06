Islanders Anxiety - Episode 193 - Every Loss is a Microcosm

Mike and Dan look at the good (some) and bad (also some) of the Islanders’ last week and the promising signs that have, unfortunately, started to arrive a little too late.

They recap disappointing games against the Avalanche and Canucks and the mistakes that cost the team points in each, before discussing a surprisingly spicy Saturday win over a very good Blues team. They also examine the misunderstood storylines heading into those games, the odd season of Semyon Varlamov and how the trade deadline is looming just as the team is rounding into form.

They spend the second half ranting about a few recent issues within the hockey media that shows just how unnecessarily hard it is to be a hockey fan in this day and age.

Along the way, they remember all of the missed calls, disallowed goals and pre-game ceremonies the Islanders have had to endure this week and throughout the season.

Kevin Kurz (and one other outlet that may or may not have been Andrew Gross of Newsday) sat down with Lou Lamoriello last week and even the veteran GM sounded a little perplexed by how this season has unfolded.

Barry Trotz on the education of Oliver Wahlstrom. In short:

#Isles Barry Trotz with long, thoughtful, detailed explanation on Oliver Wahlstrom's development. Ends with:

"He's got lots of talent. Don't be impatient. Wahlly is going to be good. He's going to be fine. You guys are like McDonald's. You guys want everything right now." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 5, 2022

