Islanders Gameday News/Game No. 52 Thread: St. Louis in town for a matinee

The New York Islanders get at it early today against the St. Louis Blues. It’s a 12:30 start, so there is no time to waste.

Please note: Because the start time is so early, it doesn’t make much sense to have two separate posts, so this post will serve as today’s game thread, too.

Islanders News

Keys to today’s game: Score first, yes? And then don’t give up more goals. [Islanders]

Kyle Palmieri seems to have found his game. I believe I predicted that now that he was a dad, he was going to go off the way both Josh Bailey and Kyle Okposo did after becoming dads. Palmieri and J-G Pageau lend further credence to that theory. [Newsday]

Reupping Kevin Kurz’s mailbag from yesterday. He is torn as to whether Cal Clutterbuck comes back next season. [The Athletic]

Stan Fischler loves his blue-collar hockey players, and no one exemplified that better than Wayne Merrick, one of the sixteen that won all four Cups. [Maven’s Memories]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include two OT winners that capped off hat tricks: one by Jason Robertson to help the Stars knock off the Jets, and one by Viktor Arvidsson to help the Kings defeat the Blue Jackets.