 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets [Game #66]

The teams get together again.

By Dominik
/ new
NHL: MAR 29 Islanders at Blue Jackets
He’s gonna score on you.
Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the New York Islanders play the back half of a home-and-home with the Columbus Blue Jackets, there are some “banged up” concerns.

The Blue Jackets will reportedly have no lineup changes.

Meanwhile: Matt Martin reaches another games played milestone: His 669th as an Islanders, which ties a former captain who wore #91 for 10th all time.

Oh, and it looks like the Maven will be in attendance. Happy 90th!

This is our game thread, our in-game chat. Enjoy!

Next Up In New York Islanders Podcasts

Loading comments...