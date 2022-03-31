New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets [Game #66]

As the New York Islanders play the back half of a home-and-home with the Columbus Blue Jackets, there are some “banged up” concerns.

Trotz said he has three D-men who are banged up and are game-time decisions: Pelech and Greene are two. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 31, 2022

Trotz Pregame Availability pic.twitter.com/VMZFQkge0c — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 31, 2022

The Blue Jackets will reportedly have no lineup changes.

Meanwhile: Matt Martin reaches another games played milestone: His 669th as an Islanders, which ties a former captain who wore #91 for 10th all time.

Oh, and it looks like the Maven will be in attendance. Happy 90th!

Thank you for the wonderful evening, Jon Ledecky — and the million laughs. Looking forward to tonight! @NYIslanders @Avranyc @DavidKolb73 pic.twitter.com/S0T3T0jDfy — Stan Fischler (@StanFischler) March 31, 2022

Asked Noah Dobson today if he saw that clip of him and Chara on the bench floating around social media yesterday.



“Yeah, I got quite a few memes sent from my buddies — like father, like son. Stuff like that. He makes me look kind of like a 14 year old in that photo.” — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) March 31, 2022

