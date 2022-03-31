Islanders Gameday News: Getting fitted for a Jacket rematch; Happy 90th, Stan

The New York Islanders have a chance to pull into a meaningless 5th place in the Metro if they complete a sweep of their home-and-home with Columbus tonight.

The Isles have two games in hand on the Blue Jackets, and are two points behind, and none of that means jack because both teams are all but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

Still: hockey, Brock Nelson’s pursuit of Jason Blake territory, and more.

We’ll update later with a First Islanders Goal pick link or check the Fanpost section.

Islanders News

Tonight could mark the first time this season that Semyon Varlamov starts consecutive games. He was huge Tuesday in Columbus, Ilya Sorokin is still a health question, and Cory Schneider is still seen mostly as a Nice Guy to Have Around. [Newsday]

Preview/notes for tonight’s game. [Isles]

Stan Fischler is 90! Here are nine memories from the Maven. [Isles]

Union laborers who helped build UBS Arena at warp speed got to spend some time competing on its ice. [Newsday]

Bridgeport is on a 6-0-1-0 run. [Bridgeport Report]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Smurfs beating the Red Wings in OT and the Oilers winning with Connor McDavid reaching 100 points.

NHL GMs were really happy to get to meet face-to-face (and party in Florida, surely) again. [TSN]

Clayton Keller’ career year is cut short and he was taken off on a stretcher after an awkward crash into the boards. [Sportsnet | NHL]

By goal differential, the Avalanche and Hurricanes have been the class of the league for three seasons. Yet one glaring thing separates them: the Avalanche get all benefits of the doubt from the refs, while Carolina gets penalized like they’re Broad Street Bullies. [TSN]

With a loss to their expansion predecessors, the Kraken are officially eliminated from playoff contention. [NHL]

The Flyers, who haven’t seen the postseason since the Isles knocked them out of the Bubble, are also officially out. [NHL]

The Wild did an Islanders kind of thing, re-signing Alex Goligoski to a two-year, $4 million contract. Given their cap constraints next year after the Parise-Suter buyouts, it sure seems there was an unspoken arrangement when they signed Goligoski to a one-year, $5 million contract for this season. [TSN]

Did you now Roman Josi was having some kind of historic season? A closer look. [Sportsnet]

Throughout his coaching career Darryl Sutter has always prioritized the right environment for his son, Chris, who has Down Syndrome, and Chris, age 29, is now at home again (and offering lineup advice) in Calgary. [TSN]

Taylor Hall has been fined $5,000 for roughing Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, and I’m sure somewhere Jack Edwards is outraged. [TSN] Leafs media are probably outraged too because Auston Matthews got a different suspension when he did his thing. [TSN video]

