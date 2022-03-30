Islanders News: The March of the Nelson continues

Though the cannon rang out a few times, the New York Islanders were left standing when the horn buzzed last night. The Islanders will try to finish out the home-and-home sweep over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night back on Long Island. (Brendan Burke, are you reading?)

Read on to learn tales of the heat of Brock Nelson and the courage of Semyon Varlamov.

Islanders News

(Almost) all about last night:

It was a lot of holding on and hanging on. [LHH]

Things got a little hairy as one of the best comeback teams in the league chipped away at a 4-1 lead. But Varlamov slammed the door, making 15 saves in the third period alone. [3 Takeaways]

How often this month have we said “Brock Nelson and Anders Lee lead Isles to victory?” Because it must be often. [Newsday]

Nelson, whose goal last night was the 200th of his career, now sports a 13-7–20 line for the month of March with one game still to go. [NYI Skinny]

Ilya Sorokin won’t be out long and will probably be on the ice shortly. [Newsday]

It was Matt Martin’s 800th game last night.

8⃣0⃣0⃣ NHL Games for #Isles legend Matt Martin pic.twitter.com/whC52rgVhh — Isles on MSG+ (@IslesMSGN) March 30, 2022

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores included some potential playoff previews, like the Rangers beating the Penguins or the Avalanche beating the Flames.