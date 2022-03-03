New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks: Home again [Game #51]

The New York Islanders are finally back home after a Western trip that wast absolutely not that long relative to the nearly two months they spent on the road to open the season before UBS Arena opened.

But how quickly we adjust. All those home games stacked in a row to even the home/away ledger (and with trips canceled by COVID Omicron) started to get a little stale. Then all those games on the road in February started to get taxing — maybe in part because they were late games for those of us on the eastern side of the continental divide.

Either way, the Vancouver Canucks and Travis Hamonic are in town tonight. Mathew Barzal and Zdeno Chara are still considered day-to-day, barring any pre-game news. This is a rematch of the Islanders’ lone win on their Western Trip: Part 1 last month.

Leave First Islanders Goal picks here before puck drop. Enjoy the game at a reasonable Eastern hour of 7:30 p.m. And see if the Isles can keep their modestly good vibe going, standings-hopelessness and all.

Canucks news and notes can be found at Nucks Misconduct.