Islanders Gameday News: Back home after an up-and-down road trip

The New York Islanders return back home after a long month of Western Conference hockey, interspersed with a couple of Original Six home games. But they get to host even more Western Conference hockey: The Islanders begin a six-game homestand tonight, and five of those games come against Western opponents.

Their first guest is the Vancouver Canucks tonight at 7:30 p.m. Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here. And it’s Pride Night!

Islanders News

The keys to tonight’s game, brought to you by some Swiss bank. [Islanders]

This article frames the Islanders taking all the positives from the road trip they just finished. [Newsday]

And this article frames the Islanders feigning positivity after the road trip just ended. [NY Post]

On this episode of Island Ice, Andrew Gross looks back on the road trip, looks forward to being home, and talks trade. And Mike Carver was there.

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Sabres embarrassing the Maple Leafs and the Rangers winning against their old pal Pavel Buchnevich and the Blues.