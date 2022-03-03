Islanders Gameday News: Back home after an up-and-down road trip

The New York Islanders return back home after a long month of Western Conference hockey, interspersed with a couple of Original Six home games. But they get to host even more Western Conference hockey: The Islanders begin a six-game homestand tonight, and five of those games come against Western opponents.
Their first guest is the Vancouver Canucks tonight at 7:30 p.m. Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here. And it’s Pride Night!
Islanders News
- The keys to tonight’s game, brought to you by some Swiss bank. [Islanders]
- This article frames the Islanders taking all the positives from the road trip they just finished. [Newsday]
- And this article frames the Islanders feigning positivity after the road trip just ended. [NY Post]
- On this episode of Island Ice, Andrew Gross looks back on the road trip, looks forward to being home, and talks trade. And Mike Carver was there.
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL scores include the Sabres embarrassing the Maple Leafs and the Rangers winning against their old pal Pavel Buchnevich and the Blues.
- MLB has locked out the players because the owners don’t give a shit about the games, which takes away all the union’s bargaining power—something NHL players should learn for when the current CBA expires. [NY Post]
- Patrick Kane hopes to be with the Blackhawks after the Trade Deadline and for the rest of his career. [NHL]
- Elliotte Friedman examines how hockey is and plans to sanction Russia and Belarus. Also, it’s rumor season. [32 Thoughts]
- This article purports to tell you what each team is thinking ahead of the deadline. But what it actually tells you is what two dudes think about what each team should do ahead of the deadline. [The Athletic]
- Stan Fischler discusses the last and best goal of Bill Barilko’s career. [THN]
