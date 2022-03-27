Islanders Anxiety - Episode 196 - Be Your Own Upgrade

Mike and Dan recap a spectacularly bad weekend for the Islanders and discuss GM Lou Lamoriello’s words following the trade deadline.

They look back at losses to the Bruins and Lightning that prove once again that this iteration of the Islanders simply can’t beat the NHL’s best this season, even when they give it their all. They also recap wins against the Senators and Red Wings that that prove once again that this iteration of the Islanders is better than the rest of the NHL’s non-playoff teams.

In the second half, they parse Lamoriello’s press availabilities after the deadline and what it might mean for the wingers who have had disappointing seasons. They ask what kind of player Oliver Wahlstrom wants to be, whether Anthony Beauvillier can make himself untradeable, why there’s no help coming from the minors and how to stop Lamoriello from dressing like a funeral director.

REFERENCES

No idea why MSG hasn’t posted the entire interview that Shannon Hogan did with Lou Lamoriello but here’s a snippet:

Lou Lamoriello and @Shannon_Hogan talk about how the #Isles can upgrade this off season through hockey trades pic.twitter.com/7dxRrdTFjF — Isles on MSG+ (@IslesMSGN) March 22, 2022

And here’s his full press avail after the deadline if you missed it last week.

