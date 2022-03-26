Bruins 6, Islanders 3: Isles drop mediocre matinee in Boston

A 12:30pm Saturday game is already just guaranteed to be a sluggish event, and the Islanders didn’t buck expectations there. One even strength goal, 4-1 and 6-2 deficits at various points... this game just wasn’t meant to be.

In positive news, Brock Nelson got his 30th goal of the year, Zach Parise got his 10th, and Anders Lee picked up another goal and an assist.

First Period

Craig Smith scored just 4 minutes in, as Adam Pelech got taken down by Charlie Coyle and the puck bounced right to Smith.

Linus Ullmark saved a Kyle Palmieri tip, and Mat Barzal had a backhand shot saved.

Palmieri then appeared to tie the game, tipping the puck past Ullmark, but after a somewhat length review, it was overturned since he tipped it with a high stick.

Jake Debrusk had a breakaway attempt saved by Varlamov, and Varlamov also stopped attempts from David Pastrnak and Tomas Nosek, who drew a penalty on the play. Beauvillier went to the box for hooking Nosek, and the Isles killed that penalty mainly due to the solid play of Varlamov.

The Islanders then took another penalty, when Andy Greene was called for tripping Nick Foligno. On that power play, Charlie McAvoy found Taylor Hall in front right off the faceoff, and Hall scored to make it 2-0 with just 30 seconds left in the period.

But, the Isles would get one back, as Nelson picked up his 30th of the year with just 12 seconds left, making it a 2-1 game. Zdeno Chara’s shot hit the crossbar and bounced right to Brock, who backhanded it past Ullmark.

Big Z with a blast and Brock Nelson with his 3️⃣0️⃣th tuck of the season to get the #Isles right back in it pic.twitter.com/jmPVzA8qBX — Isles on MSG+ (@IslesMSGN) March 26, 2022

Second Period

A little over two minutes into the second, Erik Haula had a shot saved by Varlamov, but Sebastian Aho couldn’t stop Pastrnak from getting to it, and he made it 3-1.

Brad Marchand made it 4-1 less than two minutes later. It seemed like he tripped Pelech on the play, and Pelech was slow to get up, but the goal counted.

Curtis Lazar was called for crosschecking Aho, and a fight breaks out, ending with Nick Foligno and Matt Martin getting called for roughing.

Anders Lee made it 4-2 on the power play, after Noah Dobson took a shot that left a rebound, which JG Pageau picked up and got to Anders Lee.

Dobson with yet another point on the power play and who else? the Captain with the pic.twitter.com/baUr0eJerX — Isles on MSG+ (@IslesMSGN) March 26, 2022

Zach Parise nearly made it 4-3 after Ryan Pulock’s shot left a rebound, and then Trent Frederic took a penalty for closing his hand over the puck.

The Isles couldn’t get much done on that power play, with Ullmark making a save on a good Palmieri chance.

Then, Greene and Chara got stuck out on the ice together for over two minutes, resulting in Erik Haula scoring to make it 5-2.

A few minutes after that, Jake Debrusk would make it 6-2 with a shot from behind the net that went up and over Varlamov’s shoulder.

Third Period

Not much happened in the third until Martin and Foligno fought, and the Isles earned a power play out of that, with Foligno getting an additional unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Anthony Beauvillier set up Zach Parise to make it 6-3 on that power play. Then, Nosek took a penalty for tripping Aho, but the Isles couldn’t get much done there, and ultimately dropped the game with that 6-3 scoreline.

Up Next

Next, the Islanders head back home to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. This is one of those national games on TNT, and I’m sure they expected the stakes to be a lot higher in a late rematch between two conference finalists. But instead it’ll just be the Islanders trying to find things to build off of for next year.