Islanders Gameday News: Un-Leddy’d Red Wings arrive

The New York Islanders continue their week of games against teams that {whispers} kind of stink, when the Detroit Red Wings come to town Wednesday night.

Already this week, the Islanders lost a sleeper to the zombie Flyers in Philadelphia and then slept through two more periods at home before shutting out the laugh-rack Senators.

Tonight more points are on the table with a visit by the Red Wings, who didn’t even have the common decency to bring Nick Leddy with them. Instead, Leddy is in St. Louis — where the Islanders will visit April 9 on the back end of a tough traveling back-to-back — where he fills a hole on LD just like the Islanders have had, thanks to the trade of...Nick Leddy.

Serious question: What percentage would you give on Leddy returning to Long Island this summer? (As a signed player, I mean, not to visit and hit the beach.)

Anyway, game is at 7:30 tonight, we’ll have a FIG picks link up a little later. Follow Red Wings news and views at Winging It In Motown.

Islanders News

Preview/game notes here. [Isles]

I feel like we’ve heard this before, but the tight schedule and injuries will enable some Isles lineup shuffling, we swear. [Newsday]

“Islanders prove Lamoriello right” is one way to phrase it after a win over the...Senators. [Post]

Bridgeport Report: The points streak reaches four games (3-0-1). [Isles]

The Talkin’ Isles podcast talks to in-arena host, Ria. [Isles]

“I would spend my Saturday afternoon re-enacting that pokecheck. Even if I was Brendan Witt sitting on the bench.” Mike, Dan and Joe Buono on the roller coaster saga of Wade Dubielewicz in the latest episode of Weird Islanders. [LHH podcasts]

The Isles are represented here, check out all the NHL pups from National Puppy Day. [NHL]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Penguins losing in a shootout to the Sabres and Son Of Thompson’s two goals.