Islanders Gameday News: Un-Leddy’d Red Wings arrive

The New York Islanders continue their week of games against teams that {whispers} kind of stink, when the Detroit Red Wings come to town Wednesday night.
Already this week, the Islanders lost a sleeper to the zombie Flyers in Philadelphia and then slept through two more periods at home before shutting out the laugh-rack Senators.
Tonight more points are on the table with a visit by the Red Wings, who didn’t even have the common decency to bring Nick Leddy with them. Instead, Leddy is in St. Louis — where the Islanders will visit April 9 on the back end of a tough traveling back-to-back — where he fills a hole on LD just like the Islanders have had, thanks to the trade of...Nick Leddy.
Serious question: What percentage would you give on Leddy returning to Long Island this summer? (As a signed player, I mean, not to visit and hit the beach.)
Anyway, game is at 7:30 tonight, we’ll have a FIG picks link up a little later. Follow Red Wings news and views at Winging It In Motown.
Islanders News
- Preview/game notes here. [Isles]
- I feel like we’ve heard this before, but the tight schedule and injuries will enable some Isles lineup shuffling, we swear. [Newsday]
- “Islanders prove Lamoriello right” is one way to phrase it after a win over the...Senators. [Post]
- Bridgeport Report: The points streak reaches four games (3-0-1). [Isles]
- The Talkin’ Isles podcast talks to in-arena host, Ria. [Isles]
- “I would spend my Saturday afternoon re-enacting that pokecheck. Even if I was Brendan Witt sitting on the bench.” Mike, Dan and Joe Buono on the roller coaster saga of Wade Dubielewicz in the latest episode of Weird Islanders. [LHH podcasts]
- The Isles are represented here, check out all the NHL pups from National Puppy Day. [NHL]
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL scores include the Penguins losing in a shootout to the Sabres and Son Of Thompson’s two goals.
- After losing to the Isles, the Senators really need to pull out of this freefall to...I don’t know, show their GM something I guess. [Sportsnet]
- The Leafs wore terrible black jerseys and got two shorthanded goals to beat the Devils. Great job there. [TSN]
- The Evgenii Dadanov trade was voided, which is awesome for those of us watching and mocking the cap-be-damned Knights. Here is what various reporters think happened. [NHL | Sportsnet 32 Thoughts | Knights on Ice | Athletic]
- When the goalie has a bad night, Darryl Sutter sends the goalie coach out to face media. [Sportsnet]
- Old friend Jaro Halak stopped the Avalanche, so all of Vancouver’s problems are solved. [Sportsnet]
- Another “winners and losers” of the trade deadline. [Sportsnet]
- Jonathan (who is not Devon) Toews finds the Blackhawks tanking “disheartening” and is uncertain about his future. [NHL]
- Will Arnett visits the NHL on TNT set. [NHL]
