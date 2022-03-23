Islanders News: A hot March

Now that the New York Islanders are out of it, they’re piling up wins. It’s sort of just like old times ‘round here at LHH, which began in the throes of winning a bunch of games when it doesn’t matter to hype us up for the next disappointing season.

However, it would be nice if next season wasn’t disappointing; please don’t respond to say “prepare to be disappointed.”

Islanders News

About last night:

The first two periods were slow, but Semyon Varlamov shut the door on a few good Ottawa Senators chances before Scott Mayfield broke through midway through the third. [LHH]

It was Varlamov’s first shutout of the season. [3 Takeaways] He made 24 saves in the process. [Newsday]

Anders Lee added some insurance with less than three minutes left, and Zach Parise hit the empty net. [Rapid Recap]

It was a goalie duel for 50 minutes, but Anton Forsberg blinked first. [NHL]

Cal Clutterbuck remained out with his nagging injury, but Andy Greene drew back in for Sebastian Aho. [Newsday]

Other stuff:

Though GM Lou Lamoriello gave this group the chance to finish out this season, he didn’t do it without condition. He’s evaluating them to see who’s in and who’s out this summer.

They know they have to get it done. [Newsday]

Parise and Clutterbuck are “thrilled” to remain Islanders beyond this season. [Islanders]

Though there hasn’t been much production, the Wahlstrom-Barzal duo along with Parise has been playing really well. [NY Post]

If you wish to hear Lamoriello’s press conference, a good place to go would be Episode 131 of Island Ice. Andrew Gross reacts to Lou and the Isles’ non-trade trade deadline.

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include Igor Shesterkin collapsing in the second period against the Devils to the tune of five goals that period alone. Bit of a cold spell, huh Shesty?