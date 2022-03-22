Islanders 3 (EN), Senators 0: Varlamov picks up first shutout of the season in slow and steady win

After two and a half pretty uneventful periods, the Islanders broke out, scoring three goals in the last ten minutes of the game. Scott Mayfield benefitted from a friendly bounce to open the scoring, and Anders Lee picked up his 24th of the season, while Zach Parise put the finishing touches on the game, scoring into the empty net. Brock Nelson picked up three assists tonight, continuing his solid season.

Semyon Varlamov picked up his 10th career Islanders shutout, his first this season, and made a few key saves on the way. It hasn’t been the easiest season for him, so it’s nice to see him pick up a great result.

First Period

Varlamov made a good early save on Connor Brown.

Mat Barzal drew a penalty, and on the delayed call, the Islanders had a couple of good chances, one from Zach Parise and one from Noah Dobson after a nice passing play between him and Oliver Wahlstrom.

As the power play expired, Kyle Palmieri hit the post on a great shot from the slot.

Brady Tkachuk was then called for a somewhat weak goalie interference penalty, but the Senators killed that too.

Adam Pelech made a huge hit on Mathieu Joseph, which drew a bunch of attention, giving the Senators a breakaway opportunity that Varlamov saved.

Dobson was called for a holding the stick penalty, but the Islanders killed that.

Second Period

Palmieri missed a shot he had on a nearly empty net, while Oliver Wahlstrom had a great opportunity he shot right at goalie Anton Forsberg.

Casey Cizikas was called for crosschecking, and the Islanders killed that penalty.

The second frame overall was pretty uneventful (NST has the expected goals at .59 for the Islanders and .47 for the Senators) but it definitely felt like the Islanders were in control heading into the third.

Third Period

Mat Barzal had a breakaway saved, and that was the best opportunity on either side of the ice until Scott Mayfield broke the deadlock.

Nelson got the puck and tried to force a shot towards Forsberg from behind the net, but the puck bounced off the skate of one of the Sens and right to Mayfield in front.

Mayfield gettin it done!! pic.twitter.com/3YlXWYoG65 — Isles on MSG+ (@IslesMSGN) March 23, 2022

Then with under three minutes left, Cizikas sent a pass in Anders Lee’s direction, where it got caught up with Nelson and a bunch of Senators, before making its way to Lee, who made it 2-0, extending the Isles lead.

Anders Lee is my Captain!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Dtg1ffXgI5 — Isles on MSG+ (@IslesMSGN) March 23, 2022

Then, Zach Parise scored into the empty net after Ottawa pulled Forsberg, and the Islanders gave the crowd at UBS Arena a fifth straight home win, 3-0.

Up Next

Next, the New York Islanders take on the Detroit Red Wings, who head to UBS Arena after their 6-3 win against the Flyers. The Red Wings have won both meetings against the Islanders this year, so Thursday’s game is an opportunity for a little redemption.