Islanders Post-Trade Deadline & Gameday News: As you were

Lou Lamoriello “hates” the terms “buyes” and “sellers” regarding teams at the trade deadline and thinks it disrespects both player and organization. The implication from yesterday’s (non)actions and his media availability following the NHL trade deadline are that he surveyed the market for “hockey trades” — a disrespect to the cold contenders and tankers around the league, perhaps — and found none to consummate.
While there may have been some low-end interest in the Islanders’ cheapest and oldest assets like Zdeno Chara and Andy Greene, Lamoriello alluded to an understanding that they signed here to see out the year and didn’t want to be part of some clearance sale that fetched a late-round pick.
There is disagreement among us and fans over how far to take that approach, if at all, but it is undeniably part of the whole “culture” approach that is central to what Lamoriello has built since arriving on Long Island.
Oh! But the games continue, including tonight at home to Travis Hamonic and the Senators.
Islanders News
Deadline Reading:
- On punting “hockey trades” to this summer, and Lamoriello’s approach with the vets: “While that sort of agreement might be frustrating to some in the present, it’s still the sort of thing players around the league notice. ‘It’s like he actually sees you as a person and not just a hockey number,’ one NHL player said, via text.” [Athletic]
- Lamoriello also spoke of “underperforming” forwards who will be watched the rest of the season and subject to change this offseason (but was he referring to the slow-start veterans or the long-sheltered young guns?) [Post]
- With the non-buzz heading into the deadline, we probably shouldn’t be surprised the Islanders moved no one and extended Cal Clutterbuck and Zach Parise. [LHH]
- In a quick-turnaround Islanders Anxiety podcast, Dan and Mike react to the deadline non-moves and signings, how the franchise will ride this current group, and other moves around the league, [LHH]
- The Isles re-sign some vets they love but otherwise stay put. [Newsday] Will their approach and believe in their aging core pay off? It better. [Best @ Newsday]
On Sunday’s ho-hum loss in Philadelphia:
A sleepy game from a tired team marked by Cal Clutterbuck’s absence that fueled trade speculation, which turned out to mean nothing just as Barry Trotz and Anders Lee said. [LHH | AMNY | Newsday game recap | Newsday trade spec | Post]
Elsewhere
This ended up being a pretty exciting trade deadline — 33 trades involving 54 players on Monday — and lead-up to it. Lots of the names that were said to be on the move ended up moving, plus several “I don’t know if they’re moving him” guys.
Here’s the NHL’s official trade tracker, and below is coverage of some more interesting ones:
- In an excellent bit of deadline drama, Vegas has $15 million on LTIR and its cap-clearing trade of Evgenii Dadonov and his $5 million is held up because they (and possibly the league) didn’t realize Anaheim was on the no-trade list he had when he was originally acquired from Ottawa. [Athletic | Knights on Ice]
- Old friend Nick Leddy has a new (temporary) home! He went to the Blues as a rental in an exchange for Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Wallman. Wonder if he’ll stay there or consider a Long Island return this summer? [NHL]
- With his new team’s acquisitions, Marc-Andre Fleury and the Wild are excited to chase the Cup. [NHL]
- Meanwhile Claude Giroux is looking forward to “blending in” with the Panthers. I bet there’s some relief there after being the face of the Flyers for so long. [NHL]
- The Hurricanes, in their best season yet, took a low-cost gamble on the mixed bag named Max Domi. [Canes Country]
- The Smurfs pushed hard, acquiring the Jets’ Andrew Copp (who could replace Ryan Strome if contract talks stall), Tyler Motte from the Canucks and Justin Braun from the Flyers without giving up an active roster player. But was it enough? [Brooks @ Post]
- The Canucks shuffled Travises, finding a home for old friend Hamonic and gratefully taking Travis Dermott from the Leafs in separate deals. [Nucks Misconduct]
- The Senators made five trades and a signing, yet “for all of the activity one can’t help but be left with the feeling that not much has actually changed.” [Silver Seven]
- Speaking of Hamonic, some scuttlebutt on Canucks Central that Canucks players were relieved for the “odd bird’s” exit. He’ll rejoin Jack Capuano in Ottawa.
- The Oilers added some wee depth, including Derick Brassard from the Flyers for a 4th. [Copper n Blue]
- Why the Leafs scored “great value” in getting Mark Giordano. [Sportsnet] He’s another “coming home to Toronto to chase a Cup” story. Sure hope that never pans out. [TSN]
