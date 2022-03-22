Islanders Post-Trade Deadline & Gameday News: As you were

Lou Lamoriello “hates” the terms “buyes” and “sellers” regarding teams at the trade deadline and thinks it disrespects both player and organization. The implication from yesterday’s (non)actions and his media availability following the NHL trade deadline are that he surveyed the market for “hockey trades” — a disrespect to the cold contenders and tankers around the league, perhaps — and found none to consummate.

While there may have been some low-end interest in the Islanders’ cheapest and oldest assets like Zdeno Chara and Andy Greene, Lamoriello alluded to an understanding that they signed here to see out the year and didn’t want to be part of some clearance sale that fetched a late-round pick.

There is disagreement among us and fans over how far to take that approach, if at all, but it is undeniably part of the whole “culture” approach that is central to what Lamoriello has built since arriving on Long Island.

Oh! But the games continue, including tonight at home to Travis Hamonic and the Senators. Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here, where Clarence has updated the standings as we enter the fourth quarter.

Islanders News

Deadline Reading:

On punting “hockey trades” to this summer, and Lamoriello’s approach with the vets: “While that sort of agreement might be frustrating to some in the present, it’s still the sort of thing players around the league notice. ‘It’s like he actually sees you as a person and not just a hockey number,’ one NHL player said, via text.” [Athletic]

Lamoriello also spoke of “underperforming” forwards who will be watched the rest of the season and subject to change this offseason (but was he referring to the slow-start veterans or the long-sheltered young guns?) [Post]

With the non-buzz heading into the deadline, we probably shouldn’t be surprised the Islanders moved no one and extended Cal Clutterbuck and Zach Parise. [LHH]

In a quick-turnaround Islanders Anxiety podcast, Dan and Mike react to the deadline non-moves and signings, how the franchise will ride this current group, and other moves around the league, [LHH]

The Isles re-sign some vets they love but otherwise stay put. [Newsday] Will their approach and believe in their aging core pay off? It better. [Best @ Newsday]

On Sunday’s ho-hum loss in Philadelphia:

A sleepy game from a tired team marked by Cal Clutterbuck’s absence that fueled trade speculation, which turned out to mean nothing just as Barry Trotz and Anders Lee said. [LHH | AMNY | Newsday game recap | Newsday trade spec | Post]

Elsewhere

This ended up being a pretty exciting trade deadline — 33 trades involving 54 players on Monday — and lead-up to it. Lots of the names that were said to be on the move ended up moving, plus several “I don’t know if they’re moving him” guys.

Here’s the NHL’s official trade tracker, and below is coverage of some more interesting ones: